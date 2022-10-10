Read full article on original website
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around. Fresh off an encouraging second half at Minnesota, Fields and the Bears were shut down by Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders on national television. Chicago came up empty on three drives inside the Washington 10 during an ugly 12-7 loss. Led by Fields and Khalil Herbert, the Bears rushed for 238 yards and outgained the Commanders 392-214 overall. But Chicago still dropped its third straight game. Two more turnovers were costly for the Bears.
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is sputtering under second-year coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are 30th in the league in scoring through five games and have dropped four straight heading into a visit by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Week 6. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass and running back Najee Harris is struggling to regain the form he showed as a rookie last season. The Steelers may turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to take some of Harris’ workload. Warren has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, which is 1-4 for the first time since 2013.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coordinator Joe Woods isn’t sleeping much these days. Trying to fix Cleveland’s defense has him working long hours. The Browns defense has veered between dysfunctional and disappointing this season. The problem the past two weeks has been stopping the run as both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers racked up more than 200 yards rushing in victories over Cleveland. Woods is confident he has the right personnel, and has vowed to fix Cleveland’s defensive issues. The Browns did some extra tackling this week while preparing to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt Martindale said he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. However, Martindale said of his firing it was time to leave. The Giants will play the Ravens on Sunday.
Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin is back for a second reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin is nearly 35 years old and he signed to Seattle’s practice squad and could be on the field Sunday when the Seahawks host Arizona. Irvin was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before moving on. He returned in 2020 but managed just two games before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. Irvin played six games last season for Chicago.
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.
'Stop the run': Jaguars look to repeat formula that got them shutout win over Colts in Week 2
When Jacksonville played Indianapolis just four weeks ago, the Jaguars (2-3) defeated the Colts (2-2-1) 24-0, their first shutout win since 2018. This week, when the two teams meet in their second and final contest against each other during the regular season, the Jaguars will look to repeat that performance on the turf of Lucas Oil...
