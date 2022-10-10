The Philadelphia Phillies brought Kyle Schwarber on board to be a dangerous presence in the middle of their lineup. He lived up to expectations this season. Schwarber posted a 130 OPS+ in his 669 plate appearances, belting a National League leading 46 homers. Although he was an extreme Three True Outcome case this season, Schwarber provided the Phillies with the pop they had been hoping for.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO