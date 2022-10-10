ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Schwarber in midst of brutal postseason stretch for Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies brought Kyle Schwarber on board to be a dangerous presence in the middle of their lineup. He lived up to expectations this season. Schwarber posted a 130 OPS+ in his 669 plate appearances, belting a National League leading 46 homers. Although he was an extreme Three True Outcome case this season, Schwarber provided the Phillies with the pop they had been hoping for.
Former Eagles star blasts ‘nasty’ Philly fans

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most intense rivalries in sports. Star offensive lineman Jason Peters has experienced this rivalry on the Philadelphia side for years, but he will now be taking on the Eagles as a member of the Cowboys on Sunday. Ahead of...
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
