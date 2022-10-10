Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
tdalabamamag.com
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game
Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o expresses his excitement about facing Tennessee
Alabama offensive Tyler Steen faced his former team in week four of the season as the Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now, another Tide standout is about to face its former program. Before last year, Henry To’oto’o was on the opposite end of the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. Nick Saban recruited him in 2019 to play for the Crimson Tide, but the California native chose the University of Tennessee. He became an impactful player for the Volunteers; however, he finished winless in two attempts against Alabama. To’oto’o earned his first victory cigar in 2021 with the Tide getting a 52-24 win over the Vols.
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football begins prep work for Tennessee matchup
Alabama football is preparing for a marquee matchup against Tennessee this weekend. On Tuesday, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide started prep work for the Volunteers. Both teams enter Saturday’s game undefeated with potential College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee has yet to defeat the Tide in the Saban era.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
atozsports.com
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Tennessee, and he updated injuries to Bryce Young and Jaylen Moody. Saban’s full press conference an be streamed above.
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback?
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback? https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/11/jalen-milroe-alabama-beat-tennessee-quarterback-starting/">. The hope for Alabama football fans versus Tennessee is having Bryce Young return as the starting quarterback. He did not play against Texas A&M because of a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Nick Saban told reporters the...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban has a much different tone about Tennessee this year than he normally does
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a much different tone when talking about the Tennessee Vols than he did two years ago when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. With previous head coaches, Saban always tried to talk Tennessee up a little. He’d talk about them “playing hard” or “building the program”.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
