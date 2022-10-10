ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy0Ed_0iTX4CpA00

Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.

The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms.

Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out" by mail on Oct. 17.

Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state's county clerks association, who is a staunch advocate of Colorado's all-mail voting system.

Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were mailed Sept. 27. The error happened after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.

That Department of Revenue driver's license list includes residents issued special licenses for people who are not U.S. citizens. But it didn't include formatting information that normally would have allowed the Department of State to eliminate those names before the mailers went out, Griswold’s office said Monday.

The incident is under investigation, it said. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.

Colorado is among at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-U.S. citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver's license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Griswold’s office said it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.

It is sending notices to the roughly 30,000 people who aren’t citizens but who mistakenly received the postcards. And it is applying several efforts to prevent or reject anyone not eligible to vote from registering, including comparing Social Security Numbers required for each application, on a daily basis. County clerks also will refer suspect cases to local district attorneys for review.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.

“It should show, first of all, that mistakes can happen, but secondly that there are checks in place to make sure mistakes don’t result in disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It's not good this happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not some conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.”

Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of noncitizens attempting to register in the U.S. because the consequences are so severe — up to and including deportation.

The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging registrations. Some 33 states and the District of Colombia belong to the group. Under its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a mailing to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.

The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, specify that residents must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but are not a registration form.

———

This story has been corrected to show the postcards were mailed Sept. 27, not Sept. 7.

Comments / 34

left
3d ago

I would expect 30,000,000 illegals to vote.. Democrats didn't bring them to America and shower them with free stuff just because they are nice

Reply
20
red_i_love
3d ago

Always a data base glitch and never ever a deliberate attempt to manipulate an outcome. We knew this s*** was coming and this is exactly why in person paper ballot voting is the only way to retain credibility. This is reprehensible, unacceptable and completely avoidable. Technical systems will forever be a target of compromise. Don't let this election become as controversial as 2020 because 1/2 of this country has had enough of the shenanigans. There needs to be sweeping change to our election process and we all know it.

Reply(1)
19
Rainh2o
2d ago

And you Democrats want to continue saying our elections are clean a fair! You, this clown circus administration and the stupid people that believe the lies have destroyed all credibility with your so called Democracy. No one with any intelligence is buying it, period.

Reply
9
Related
The Associated Press

Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Over 150,000 Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots a month before the Nov. 8 election that will decide the state’s governor, secretary of state, attorney general and whether access to abortion will be a constitutional right. A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee ballots so far, surpassing the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm election. The numbers indicate that 2022 could be the most votes ever cast in the state for a gubernatorial election, Secretary of State spokesman Jake Rollow said Tuesday. A record-breaking 3.3 million people in Michigan voted absentee in the 2020 presidential election at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Rollow said he expects the state “would end up with about 2.25 million absentee ballots submitted if things were to play out along similar trend lines,” to the 2020 election. The Secretary of State will continue to release absentee numbers weekly in the leadup to the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG refuses to answer Hobbs newspaper’s candidate questionnaire

In her latest snub to the conservative city of Hobbs in Lea County, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham flatly refused to answer a simple candidate questionnaire from the newspaper, the Hobbs News-Sun. The questionnaire had relevant inquiries about the oil-rich part of the state, specifically if the candidate would support...
HOBBS, NM
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS San Francisco

'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Voter Registration#Voting Rights#Deportation#Election State#Democratic#Republican Party#Department Of Revenue
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

867K+
Followers
183K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy