Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
Levelland Animal Control officer dies in crash, second officer in ICU
LEVELLAND, Texas — A Levelland Animal Control officer died and another was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on US Highway 385, just a mile north of Levelland, according to the City of Levelland. The two officers — identified as Crystal Goforth and Jon Corder — responded to a call and were involved in […]
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Lubbock man indicted, accused of recording underage victim in gym bathroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of recording a minor in the restroom of a Lubbock gym, according to a police report. Eleazar Singleterry, 39, was arrested September 27. An employee at the gym told police that the victim, a minor, came forward on August 27 and said Singleterry recorded him […]
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years
A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Man indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock bartender who cut him off
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday on several charges and accused of telling a bartender he had “enough bullets for everyone,” after he was cut off for being too intoxicated, according to a police report. Elton Osorio, 24, was arrested June 12 in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. According to the police […]
18-year-old girl dies in Sunday evening crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, died Sunday evening after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to the crash, which happened in the 4200 block of 19th Street, at 6:00 p.m. LPD said a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was westbound on […]
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Lamesa corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to bring PCP, Fentanyl into prison
LAMESA, Texas — A correctional officer was arrested and accused of attempting to bring liquid PCP and liquid Fentanyl into the state prison in Lamesa, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday. TDCJ said Gilma Parades was caught trying to bring in 17.5 ounces of liquid PCP and 21 ounces of liquid […]
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
