GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.

GAINES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO