Brownfield, TX

Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years

A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
