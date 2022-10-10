ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either

The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nina Is On the Verge of Making a Mistake So Ginormous, It’ll Make Her Affair With ‘Mike’ Seem Like a Minor Oopsie

In the wake of Brando’s funeral on General Hospital, Sonny has been motivated anew to try to make peace with Michael. And at some point, they are bound to see eye to eye… or at least eye to “I don’t want to fight anymore.” But any progress that they make, any truce that they call, could be altogether upended by Nina — and just when at least a few people in Port Charles were starting to move her down their most-hated lists, too!
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
SheKnows

General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’

They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
SheKnows

Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Tanner Novlan Have Very Different Reactions to the Scene in Aspen

It may be relaxing for one but not so much for the other. On Monday, we reported that some of the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), would be heading back to Aspen, Colorado for the CBS soap’s latest remote shoot. That same day, Lang posted a serene video of a babbling brook — no pun intended — with the hashtag “Aspen,” which means she’s already on location filming scenes.
SheKnows

Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer gives clarity on rumors of a Thorsten Kaye exit

This past summer a rumor began that Thorsten Kaye was leaving his role as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers even teased that the actor was burned out and needed a break so his character was going to leave LA to determine whether he wants to be with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Kaye did not address the rumors and there was no official word from the CBS soap so fans contained watching and waiting.

