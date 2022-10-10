Read full article on original website
Related
Bullpen Stops Bleeding, but Too Late as Padres Fall to Dodgers 5-3 in NLDS
The bullpens ruled as the Padres opened up their Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday with a loss to fall behind 1-0 in the best-of-five series. The Padre bullpen silenced the mighty Dodger offense for five-plus innings in the 5-3 setback, but unfortunately for the Friars, L.A.’s relievers answered them with four scoreless frames of their own.
True Blue LA
Dodgers have their hands full with Padres
The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down
A rogue goose found its way on to the field at Dodger Stadium as it stopped play between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
NBC Sports
Report: D-backs hope to trade MadBum during 2023 season
Madison Bumgarner’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks could be short-lived. Signing a five-year, $85-million contract with the D-backs before the 2020 season, Bumgarner could be on his way out next season. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported in his “Nightengale’s Notebook” column that Arizona is hoping Bumgarner pitches well enough...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals immediate message to Clayton Kershaw after Game 2 start
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently locked in a dogfight with the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Padres currently leading the game 4-3 in the top half of the seventh inning. However, the Dodgers do not have Clayton Kershaw on the mound anymore after he was pulled at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
FOX Sports
Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to...
Comments / 0