True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
NBC Sports

Report: D-backs hope to trade MadBum during 2023 season

Madison Bumgarner’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks could be short-lived. Signing a five-year, $85-million contract with the D-backs before the 2020 season, Bumgarner could be on his way out next season. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported in his “Nightengale’s Notebook” column that Arizona is hoping Bumgarner pitches well enough...
True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
FOX Sports

Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to...
