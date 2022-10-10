Read full article on original website
Belmont offers reason to reach across aisle
This is a short and simple political action letter. We have never had the opportunity to elect a hydrologist to the Utah State Legislature. Ever. We now have that opportunity to elect such a person in Dr. Patrick Belmont, Department Head, USU Watershed Science Department.
Wanna make informed votes on judges? Utah makes it easier with a handy website
Utah is one of only a few states that allow voters to decide if a judge should keep their seat on the bench. But there’s a notable dropoff in the number of people who vote on judge retention versus congressional candidates or ballot initiatives. Jennifer Yim, the director of...
Owens pulls out of Utah debate hours before scheduled start
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hours before he and his opponent were scheduled to appear on stage for their only debate, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens announced that he would boycott the event because the Utah Debate Commission chose a Salt Lake Tribune editor to moderate. The first-term Republican’s last-minute...
From the editor
Folks at the Rotary club were talking about fishing when the conversation turned to the cheating scandal in Ohio. Rod Jacobson asked, “Are you going to write about that one in the paper?”
Letter to the Editor: Bundy impressive at local town hall
On September 27th I attended a town hall meeting in Malad for Ammon Bundy who is running for governor. Mr. Bundy’s talk focused on his “Keep Idaho IDAHO” plan which is described in detail at votebundy.com. The enjoyable part of his presentation was his openness to all questions plus the lively discussions that followed many of the questions. Unlike the far-right radical characterization that the media attaches to Mr. Bundy, he showed himself to be one who believes in personal freedom and rights, who knows his U.S. and Idaho Constitutions and the importance of laws and policies adhering to these documents. Having experienced the heavy hand of the federal government, he understands fully how an overreaching government, federal and state, can rob citizens of their constitutionally protected freedoms.
PHS golf takes fifth at state
High school golf was shifted from spring to fall this season for 5A and 4A schools in Idaho. The change is intended to help schools find courses to play on. As the demand for golf has increased, golf courses are choosing not to host high school teams and tournaments in order to allow more room for community members. How long the change remains in effect has not yet been determined.
Franklin County has lowest gas prices in Idaho
Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. Meanwhile, AAA’s regular survey of fuel prices indicates that...
Some thoughts about ethnic theater casting
Recently I learned that the production of the musical "The King and I" was being cancelled by a musical theater group in Cache Valley. What a travesty. The claim against the group producing the musical was that the actors playing the parts of Siamese individuals in the play were not Asian. Cache Valley is an area of predominantly Caucasian people. There are not a lot of Asian people to draw from for the parts. The claim is then made that the production should not be done if there are not Asian people to play the parts.
