Read full article on original website
Linda Littsen Thomas Ross
3d ago
It’s interesting how murdering a separate human being whose only crime is it’s existence and let’s bad decisions have no consequences is now considered a “hot button.” With all the safe, reliable, and affordable contraception methods available, abortion shouldn’t even be on the table. It’s attempting to make “two wrongs a right.” If women want real reproductive empowerment, prevent pregnancy not “terminate.”
Reply
2
Related
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Rep. Hinson’s support for an abortion ban with no exceptions is accurate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats across the country are using reproductive rights as an election issue against Republicans after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave women the federal right to have an abortion. Source: Liz Mathis for Congress. State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids),...
Democrat Incumbents in the House Are Most Vulnerable in These 3 States
Republicans are looking to pick up as many seats as they can in the House of Representatives in November—and projections suggest they're not only likely to beat their opponents in districts with an open seat, but they're also likely to do so in three races featuring Democratic incumbents. Democrats...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Mathis for being similar to nationally recognized Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attack ad attempts to argue State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids) supports the same policies as Democrats President Joe Biden (D) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA12). Sen. Liz Mathis is running against Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA01) in Iowa’s Second Congressional District....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ron Johnson Gets Old Promise Brutally Flipped Back On Him By Local Newspaper
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Do You Have the Most Common Last Name in Iowa?
A lot of people in the radio business go by "stage names". They do it because they either think their real name isn't cool enough, or because they don't want to be stalked. I have no delusions about the latter, and I might be biased, but you can't really go wrong with a name like Eric Stone. It's a real solid (see what I did there?) name, whether pronouncing it, writing it or screaming it in adoration. At least, that's what I've been told.
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Business Record
Iowa Restaurant group announces Legislator of the Year
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer has been named the Iowa Restaurant Association’s 2022 Legislator of the Year. Cournoyer, a Republican who lives in Le Claire, shepherded liquor license reform legislation through the legislative process during the 2022 session. She was the floor manager for a bill that made it possible for Class C liquor license holders like restaurants and bars to buy and serve up to five cases of beer, high alcohol content beer, or canned cocktails, once every 24 hours, from any retailer. Before the legislation, if a restaurant or bar ran out of beer or canned cocktails, they did not have the flexibility to purchase enough product to get by from a local grocery or convenience store. Instead, they had to wait for a delivery from a distributor. The legislation took effect this past summer. “Sen. Cournoyer’s work secured new privileges for hospitality establishments of all sizes and in all four corners of the state,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in a prepared statement. Cournoyer will be recognized on Nov. 14 during the association’s annual Awarding Excellence program.
Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Kim Reynolds accused of racism, but her ad has no hint of racism
Larry Elder is host of "The Larry Elder Show." Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, a white female who is running for re-election against a Black female opponent, stands accused of … racism. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman, a Black man, leveled the charge against her. Reynolds' sin? She put out a political ad a few weeks ago attacking her opponent for what Reynolds considers bad Democratic policies. In response, Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn tweeted: “We need to call this what it is: a cheap, racist and dangerous stunt using harmful stereotypes to score political points.”
Comments / 7