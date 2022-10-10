Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer has been named the Iowa Restaurant Association’s 2022 Legislator of the Year. Cournoyer, a Republican who lives in Le Claire, shepherded liquor license reform legislation through the legislative process during the 2022 session. She was the floor manager for a bill that made it possible for Class C liquor license holders like restaurants and bars to buy and serve up to five cases of beer, high alcohol content beer, or canned cocktails, once every 24 hours, from any retailer. Before the legislation, if a restaurant or bar ran out of beer or canned cocktails, they did not have the flexibility to purchase enough product to get by from a local grocery or convenience store. Instead, they had to wait for a delivery from a distributor. The legislation took effect this past summer. “Sen. Cournoyer’s work secured new privileges for hospitality establishments of all sizes and in all four corners of the state,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in a prepared statement. Cournoyer will be recognized on Nov. 14 during the association’s annual Awarding Excellence program.

