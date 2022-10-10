Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa farmers lead state in corn, beans harvested
Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KCCI.com
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-50s. The water level is 7 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
kjan.com
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
iowapublicradio.org
Sioux City mayor asks tri-state governors to prevent Tyson office relocation
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the tri-state area. The food company will be closing its corporate offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota – which borders Sioux City. The large community employer will be consolidating all three of its corporate offices to its headquarters in northwest Arkansas.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa candidates spar on debate stage month before election
The bombing of a bridge that connects Russia to Crimea led to an escalation of Russian aggression, including a barrage of missile assaults in civilian areas. On this politics day, River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the current state of the war in Ukraine with Iowa State University political science Professor Jonathan Hassid and University of Northern Iowa political science Professor Donna Hoffman. A month ahead of the 2022 midterm election, they also discuss Iowa candidates, a number of whom have appeared in recent debates.
Nebraska and Iowa railroad workers explain that strike still possible
This week, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division rejected a tentative agreement with freight carriers.
