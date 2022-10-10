ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No sense of falling apart’: Hurricanes hopeful they’ll pull out of three-game skid

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

With their loss to North Carolina on Saturday, the Hurricanes fell to 2-3, dropping their third consecutive game. It’s the first time Miami has dropped three games in a row since it closed out the 2019 season with losses to FIU, Duke, and Louisiana Tech.

The three-point defeat puts the Hurricanes at a pivotal point in the season. Five games into his tenure as Miami’s head coach, Mario Cristobal is trying to establish a culture where UM recovers for a successful second half of the season instead of going into a tailspin during conference play.

“We’re establishing a certain DNA and a culture, and the lumps that come with it are part of it, and we’re here for that,” Cristobal said. “So we challenge our team on a weekly basis, and that’s never going to change. We’re going to be in very tight games, competitive games, and these games come down to details of you name it —alignment, assignment, eye discipline, communication — all those things come into play.”

The first-year UM coach is not accustomed to this type of losing streak. Oregon never lost three consecutive games during his tenure as the Ducks’ head coach (though they did when he was an assistant coach in 2017). The last time Cristobal lost three consecutive games as a head coach was in 2012, his final season at FIU.

Even in the immediate aftermath of Miami’s heartbreaking loss to North Carolina, where UM had multiple chances to even the game or take the lead, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said he still believes the Hurricanes were progressing and getting better.

“I think we really have a helluva team; I really do,” Van Dyke said. “Obviously, we’ve got to fix some certain situations and be better on and off the field. ... We’ve got to fix everything. We’re headed in the right direction. I really believe that. I really do.”

Cristobal credited Van Dyke, who was under as much pressure as anyone on the team after his struggles against Middle Tennessee State led to a benching, for responding well and not folding under the pressure he faced. Van Dyke was voted the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week on Monday.

“If you play this game long enough, you are going to get hit in the mouth. You are going to get hit between the eyes,” Cristobal said in a radio interview on WQAM Monday morning. “So what are you truly made of, right? Like for example, we lose a couple games. What are you truly made of? You gonna buckle? Are you going to give in to noise? Because if you are, you know what, you never had it to begin with. You really ain’t part of it and you ain’t going to be a great one.”

“Tyler’s made of great stuff. He’s got the right DNA.”

Despite the early losing streak, there aren’t any signs of discord in the locker room, tight end Will Mallory said after the loss on Saturday.

“Obviously, emotions are high, people are frustrated, but there’s no sense of falling apart,” Mallory said. “This is something that we obviously have to learn from. It’s unacceptable, but we’ve got a lot of football left, and the last thing we can ever do is fall apart. Like coach says, we always come together, and that’s what we have to do.”

Miami will need to stay locked in together if they want a chance at turning the season around. Cristobal said he expects the remainder of the games on Miami’s ACC schedule to come down to the wire. Miami is 0-2 in one-score games so far this season.

The Hurricanes’ remaining opponents have a combined record of 25-15, and their remaining games against teams that are currently below .500 (Virginia and Virginia Tech) both come on the road.

“Learning to win requires that details be handled at the highest level because, at our current talent level, we’re going to be in a lot of close games,” Cristobal said during Monday’s radio interview. “These things are going to come down to the wire, it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter. So ball security, re-pointing a (middle linebacker) when he walks outside, maintaining leverage on a pass rush so a guy doesn’t escape and they move the chains and extend a drive.

“Those things have to show up consistently when we practice for them to show up consistently in games in the most critical moments because these games are going to come down anywhere between three, five, eight plays.”

