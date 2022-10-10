Read full article on original website
Related
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Says His Son is ‘Coming Fast’
The hit country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery excitedly shared news of his first child earlier this year. The soon-to-be dad’s baby boy is on the way and will come sooner than initially expected. The singer married his wife Gabi Dugal, back in 2018 and they spent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns the Loss of ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
Mentors mean a lot in people’s lives and for American Pickers host Mike Wolfe, Bob Petersen was one of those guys. Wolfe went on his Instagram account and offered some kind words about Petersen, who died recently. “A few days ago we lost a man that we looked to as a mentor,” Wolfe wrote.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?
With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself by entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
NFL・
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
Luke Bryan Hugs Teary-Eyed Girl Who Lost Her Dad To Suicide, Dedicates “Drink A Beer” To Her
We like to poke fun at Luke Bryan for some of his corny pop country songs (looking at you “One Margarita”) and the relentless ass-shaking at his concerts, but it’s easy to see that Luke is genuinely a kind and compassionate guy who cares about people. He...
Comments / 1