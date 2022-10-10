ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

No excuses, you need to vote

One of the most important ways to participate in keeping your rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is to vote. Last day to register to vote in Virginia is Monday, October 17, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Go to your local precinct and...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Break-ins continue

October 14, 1965 — The outbreak of entering and looting of homes in Shenandoah continues at an alarming rate. On several occasions attempts at entering have been prevented by the occupants hearing the culprits and frightening them away. There have been several occasions reported where the break-ins have occurred in daylight.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Billy Ray Fletcher

Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
LURAY, VA
Claude Michael Bailey

Claude Michael Bailey, 70, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1952, in Luray and was a son of the late Claude William Bailey and Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey. Claude was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by...
LURAY, VA
Decision 2022/Shenandoah Council – Q&A with Lynn Fox

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Page Valley News will be publishing profiles of local candidates in contested races for the Luray and Shenandoah councils in this fall’s elections over the next few weeks. Each race features four candidates for three open seats, and voters may cast ballots for up to three candidates.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Frances Mae Hall Bundy

Francs Mae Hall Bundy, 85, of Luray, died on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1937, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Frederick William Hall and Lucille Margaret Hughes Hall. Mrs. Bundy was a member of the St. John’s Baptist Church at Salem....
LURAY, VA
John Andrew Lineberger

John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C. and Luray, VA passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1964 at Lancaster, Ohio and was the son of Miriam Arleta (Oatney) Lineberger of Lancaster and the late Henry Ivan Lineberger. John held a Bachelor’s...
LURAY, VA
Blood drive Thursday at American Legion

LURAY — A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
LURAY, VA
Crowded kindergarten

October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Boys recreation league basketball registration open through Nov. 18

LURAY, Oct. 11 — Last week the Page County Recreation Department opened registration for its boys basketball league for the first time in three years. The recreational offering has been dormant since the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration will be open through Friday, Nov. 18, except...
LURAY, VA

