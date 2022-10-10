ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Cuts Ties With Ye Following Anti-semitic Statements: ‘His Communication Is Very Incoherent at This Point’

Kanye West has lost his personal trainer after his run of antisemitic statements and posts. Speaking with Newsweek, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, stated he is moving on from his 15-year friendship with the DONDA creator after his remarks and a conversation. “I think Kanye has a history...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rihanna Rumored for 2023 Stadium Tour After Super Bowl Performance

When Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner, fans wondered could mean more music or a tour. According to Hits Daily Double, there is a belief that Rihanna will have a 2023 Stadium tour. While reporting on the possibility of a U2 tour, HDD details Live Nation...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
thesource.com

Bad Bunny Leads American Music Awards Nominations With Eight

The American Music Awards are on the way, and Bad Bunny leads the nominations. Bad Bunny has a total of eight nominations; following him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, with six each. Variety reveals The Weeknd, Adele, and Harry Styles have five nominations. The show is set for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lil Yachty Releases “Poland” Video After Song Goes Viral on TikTok

One of the most popular songs on TikTok right now belongs to Lil Yachty. The Atlanta rapper sent TikTok creators and other internet users into a frenzy when he posted an alluring excerpt of his brand-new song “Poland” on SoundCloud. Yachty’s trembling ode to his favorite drug sparked a world of memes, as creators, including rapper DDG, with over 20k total creations in the previous week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
thesource.com

T.I. Says Outkast, Goodie Mob, and These Three Artists Created His Top 5 ATL Rap Albums

T.I. paid a visit to Uproxx’s new series Fresh Pair, and during his time, he revealed his top 5 Atlanta Rap Albums. Speaking with Just Blaze and Katty Customs, T.I. was asked to pick his top five albums from Atlanta without naming one of his own. He began his list by naming Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food. The next three?
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Meek Mill Teams with WWE to Drop Limited Edition “Dreams & Nightmares” Tee

Meek Mill is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his “Dreams & Nightmares” single. The Dreamchasers rapper is crossing off a bucket list item as he has partnered with WWE for a limited-edition t-shirt. The WWE x Meek Mill Dreams vs. Nightmares Limited Edition T-Shirt features a green villain...
WWE
thesource.com

Drake Celebrates His Son’s Fifth Birthday: ‘Happy 5th to My Twin’

Drake’s son Adonis has hit the five-year-old mark. Hitting Instagram, Drake showed images of his birthday celebration, in which the 6ix God rented out an arcade. “Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake wrote. In the set of pictures was Adonis taking jump shots, being visited by Spider-Man, posing...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kevin Hart Mourns the Loss of His Father: ‘RIP to One of the Realest & Rawest to Ever Do It’

Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father, Henry Witherspoon. In a pair of Instagram posts, Hart revealed his dad’s death. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” Hart wrote. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Twitchcon#Snl#Hotties#Domislive News Lrb
thesource.com

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series Becomes Second Most Popular Series Ever

Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially the second most popular series in the history of the streamer. According to Deadline, the only series to have better performance is season four of Stranger Things. With an additional 205.33M hours watched in its third week, the...
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Happy 52nd Birthday To Hip Hop Matriarch MC Lyte!

Born on this day in 1970, Lana Michelle Moorer has been a pillar of feminism and respect for women in Hip Hop since her 1986 debut. After her first single, “I Cram to Understand U” sent shock waves through the growing New York Hip Hop scene, Lyte was awarded a record deal from First Priority Music and given the ability to take her message to the street.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy