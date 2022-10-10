Read full article on original website
Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Cuts Ties With Ye Following Anti-semitic Statements: ‘His Communication Is Very Incoherent at This Point’
Kanye West has lost his personal trainer after his run of antisemitic statements and posts. Speaking with Newsweek, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, stated he is moving on from his 15-year friendship with the DONDA creator after his remarks and a conversation. “I think Kanye has a history...
Today in Hip-Hop History: Mos Def Released His Solo Debut ‘Black On Both Sides’ 23 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Rapper/actor/social activist Yasiin Bey, who was formally recognized by the Hip Hop world as Mos Def, released his first solo album, Black On Both Sides on the Rawkus/Columbia imprint. On his debut album following the Black Star album with Talib Kweli, Mos Def kept it...
Rihanna Rumored for 2023 Stadium Tour After Super Bowl Performance
When Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner, fans wondered could mean more music or a tour. According to Hits Daily Double, there is a belief that Rihanna will have a 2023 Stadium tour. While reporting on the possibility of a U2 tour, HDD details Live Nation...
Kim Kardashian is Paying for Extra Security at Children’s School Following Kanye’s White Lives Matter IG Rant
In case you missed it, Kanye “Ye” West has gone been stirring up headlines with a series of rants and online attacks. Ye has dissed Diddy, Boosie, and more, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian paying for the safety of their children after he placed the name of their current school all over Instagram.
Bad Bunny Leads American Music Awards Nominations With Eight
The American Music Awards are on the way, and Bad Bunny leads the nominations. Bad Bunny has a total of eight nominations; following him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, with six each. Variety reveals The Weeknd, Adele, and Harry Styles have five nominations. The show is set for...
[WATCH] Lil Yachty Releases “Poland” Video After Song Goes Viral on TikTok
One of the most popular songs on TikTok right now belongs to Lil Yachty. The Atlanta rapper sent TikTok creators and other internet users into a frenzy when he posted an alluring excerpt of his brand-new song “Poland” on SoundCloud. Yachty’s trembling ode to his favorite drug sparked a world of memes, as creators, including rapper DDG, with over 20k total creations in the previous week.
SpringHill Company Pulls Upcoming Episode of ‘The Shop’ Featuring Kanye West Due to Hate Speech
Kanye West has been making the media rounds lately. After a controversial trip to Tucker Carlson, Ye was set to be a guest on The Shop. According to Andscape’s J. Tinsley, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter has canned the episode. Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with...
T.I. Says Outkast, Goodie Mob, and These Three Artists Created His Top 5 ATL Rap Albums
T.I. paid a visit to Uproxx’s new series Fresh Pair, and during his time, he revealed his top 5 Atlanta Rap Albums. Speaking with Just Blaze and Katty Customs, T.I. was asked to pick his top five albums from Atlanta without naming one of his own. He began his list by naming Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food. The next three?
Meek Mill Teams with WWE to Drop Limited Edition “Dreams & Nightmares” Tee
Meek Mill is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his “Dreams & Nightmares” single. The Dreamchasers rapper is crossing off a bucket list item as he has partnered with WWE for a limited-edition t-shirt. The WWE x Meek Mill Dreams vs. Nightmares Limited Edition T-Shirt features a green villain...
Drake Celebrates His Son’s Fifth Birthday: ‘Happy 5th to My Twin’
Drake’s son Adonis has hit the five-year-old mark. Hitting Instagram, Drake showed images of his birthday celebration, in which the 6ix God rented out an arcade. “Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake wrote. In the set of pictures was Adonis taking jump shots, being visited by Spider-Man, posing...
Kevin Hart Mourns the Loss of His Father: ‘RIP to One of the Realest & Rawest to Ever Do It’
Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father, Henry Witherspoon. In a pair of Instagram posts, Hart revealed his dad’s death. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” Hart wrote. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud.”
Silk Sonic Withdraws ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album from Grammy Consideration
Silk Sonic will not “Leave the Door Open” on an Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammys. In a statement delivered to Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars confirms the duo will withdraw their An Evening With Silk Sonic album from consideration. “We truly put our all on...
Lauryn Hill Hints at 25th Anniversary Tour of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ During ONE Music Fest Set
Lauryn Hill is looking to celebrate her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album with her fans. According to HipHopDX, Hill announced during her performance at ONE Musicfest that she will perform the album in its entirety in a 2023 run. “25 years on, so we gonna be back with those...
Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series Becomes Second Most Popular Series Ever
Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially the second most popular series in the history of the streamer. According to Deadline, the only series to have better performance is season four of Stranger Things. With an additional 205.33M hours watched in its third week, the...
Happy 52nd Birthday To Hip Hop Matriarch MC Lyte!
Born on this day in 1970, Lana Michelle Moorer has been a pillar of feminism and respect for women in Hip Hop since her 1986 debut. After her first single, “I Cram to Understand U” sent shock waves through the growing New York Hip Hop scene, Lyte was awarded a record deal from First Priority Music and given the ability to take her message to the street.
