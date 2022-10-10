Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father, Henry Witherspoon. In a pair of Instagram posts, Hart revealed his dad’s death. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” Hart wrote. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud.”

