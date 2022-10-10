Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
echo-pilot.com
Monkey taunts at a high school volleyball game. Why is racism still tolerated in sports? | Opinion
I received a phone call Saturday afternoon that took me by surprise, but what I heard wasn’t shocking. A friend and fellow volleyball mom told me about racial taunts – monkey gestures – allegedly directed at the Pike (Indiana) High School volleyball players from the opposing team, New Palestine (Indiana) High School, during a game.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to move into site of former Taps and Dolls bar
The site of the now-closed Tap and Dolls bar will be home to a new award-winning restaurant in the future.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
AdWeek
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Purdue student charged with murder in roommate's killing
A Purdue University student has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, whose body was found by officers sitting in a chair in their dorm room.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
WISH-TV
Carmel man ignored serious symptoms of a blood clot that almost killed him
CARMEL, Ind. — At the age of 55, Chris Betelak ignored serious signs and symptoms that almost killed him. He experienced leg swelling, shortness of breath, and aches and pains. “I was working in the back yard just back along the fence line in the back pasture and I,...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
WISH-TV
As road rage spikes, expert’s advice on keeping calm behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – So far this year the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District has investigated 52 incidents of gunfire on Interstates. “Some of these shootings are targeted and involve individuals known to one another,” state police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 in an email. “However, a vast majority of them are believed to stem from road rage.”
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday's rain and storm timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of the area has been dealing with a few rain showers so far Wednesday in advance of a cold front moving in this afternoon. Central Indiana is sitting on the "warm side" of this weather system, so strong southwesterly winds gusting to 40+ mph at times will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of more widespread rain this afternoon.
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
