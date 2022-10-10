ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
AdWeek

Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

As road rage spikes, expert’s advice on keeping calm behind the wheel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – So far this year the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District has investigated 52 incidents of gunfire on Interstates. “Some of these shootings are targeted and involve individuals known to one another,” state police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 in an email. “However, a vast majority of them are believed to stem from road rage.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday's rain and storm timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of the area has been dealing with a few rain showers so far Wednesday in advance of a cold front moving in this afternoon. Central Indiana is sitting on the "warm side" of this weather system, so strong southwesterly winds gusting to 40+ mph at times will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of more widespread rain this afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

