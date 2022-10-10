ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 5, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoGqB_0iTWyK8g00

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.

But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

LB Nicholas Morrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP7Tz_0iTWyK8g00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

9

LB Joe Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1JWG_0iTWyK8g00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

8

S Eddie Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlKNR_0iTWyK8g00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

7

DE Dominique Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBcg3_0iTWyK8g00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

6

CB Lamar Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42floA_0iTWyK8g00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

5

DT Mike Pennel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f20fS_0iTWyK8g00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4

CB Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m74wA_0iTWyK8g00
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

3

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ufvQ_0iTWyK8g00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2

LB Matt Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSDVj_0iTWyK8g00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

1

CB Kindle Vildor

Grade: 89.1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Matt Adams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Minnesota Vikings#Pro Football Focus#Cb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Justin Fields is 'tired of being almost there' after Week 6 loss

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild. A rebuild that consists of new schemes all around; a rebuild that features arguably the worst roster in the league; a rebuild that isn’t about winning right now.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals cut 2 players Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, clearing roster spots for the active roster and the practice squad. They announced they released receiver Andre Baccellia, who was signed to roster off the practice squad last week. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this year and was on the practice squad for most of last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Eberflus believes Justin Fields took a step forward in Bears' brutal loss

The optimism surrounding the Bears’ encouraging Week 5 loss was short-lived as Chicago put up a stinker in their 12-7 defeat to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Justin Fields had another rough outing, where he was under duress all night and didn’t get a lot of help from his receivers, who were dropping passes. Fields himself had his share of mistakes, including missing a wide open Ryan Griffin for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy