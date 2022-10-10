Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 5, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.

But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

LB Nicholas Morrow

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

9

LB Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

8

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

7

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

6

CB Lamar Jackson

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

5

DT Mike Pennel

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4

CB Kyler Gordon

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

3

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2

LB Matt Adams

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

1

CB Kindle Vildor

Grade: 89.1