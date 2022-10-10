Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 5, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.
But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
10
LB Nicholas Morrow
9
LB Joe Thomas
8
S Eddie Jackson
7
DE Dominique Robinson
6
CB Lamar Jackson
5
DT Mike Pennel
4
CB Kyler Gordon
3
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2
LB Matt Adams
1
CB Kindle Vildor
Grade: 89.1
