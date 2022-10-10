Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
'We're facing a crisis:' Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic in need
The only low cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County is in danger of running out of money, while the waiting list of clients needing help continues to grow.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmot.org
One of Middle Tennessee's largest employers announces leadership changes
(Mike Osborne) — One of Music City’s most prominent companies has announced leadership changes. Ryman Hospitality’s Colin Reed is leaving his post as CEO after 21 years. Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Former Vice President of Sales and Marketing...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s historic downtown will be the scene for annual Wine Down Main Street
Downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers as the city gets set to hold Wine Down Main Street, a wine-tasting event that takes place along historic Main Street Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 p.m. Voted the No. 1 charity event for more than 10 years in...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site
A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
Republican-led Tennessee ballot amendment to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
PHOTOS: Strong storms leave damage across Middle Tennessee
A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
450,000 Tennesseans are without broadband. Here's what the hold-up is.
Nearly 450,000 residents in the tri-star state don't have adequate broadband, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. That number was doubled four years ago.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
Comments / 0