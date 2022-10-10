ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site

A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

