BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson council member condemns Russian ‘deportations’; Red Cross demands access to PoWs
Ukrainian member of regional council condemns ‘evacuation’ of occupied city by Russia; Red Cross accused of inaction by Zelenskiy
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Azov fighter captivity horrors and Russia's Gen Armageddon
Thursday saw a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets, with reports that energy and military infrastructure facilities were damaged near the capital, Kyiv, and in the western Lviv region. In southern Ukraine, deaths were reported after a five-storey residential building was hit in the city...
BBC
Ukraine Azovstal: Released man says Azov fighters kept in inhumane conditions by Russia
Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after weeks besieged deep under the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol were kept in inhumane conditions by Russia, a released fighter has told the BBC. Lt Illia Samoilenko told the BBC that he had been held in Russia in solitary confinement for 120...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Inside Putin's head and Crimea bridge arrests
Russia says it has arrested eight people in connection with Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea. The bridge links Russia to Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The damage was seen as symbolic blow to President Putin, who opened the bridge in 2018. We still...
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
BBC
Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
U.S. warns of sanctions against those providing ammunition to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday warned it can impose sanctions on people, countries and companies that provide ammunition to Russia or support its military-industrial complex, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Iran’s youthful protests stoke uncertainty among political elite
A shaken Iranian political elite is struggling with whether to frame the protests shaking the country as primarily the product of a covert foreign intelligence conspiracy, or instead a dangerous warning that the values of the Islamic Revolution have lost sway over a new generation infected by a western controlled internet, analysts say.
BBC
Iran: Video shows forces shooting fleeing people from truck
Video footage has emerged showing what appears to be Iranian security forces shooting at fleeing people with a gun mounted on the back of a pick-up truck. In the clip, which has been verified by the BBC Persian service, bangs can be heard as the vehicle chases people in Baneh, in Kurdistan province.
Prominent mosque in Germany sounds 1st public call to prayer
The Islamic call to prayer has been sounded in public for the first time from one of Germany's biggest mosques in Cologne, but at limited volume
BBC
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
