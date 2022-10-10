ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival 2022

By Jason Fontelieu, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Barbara McCann of Aberdeen records a performer with her phone while enjoying the live acts during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The fourth annual Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival was held Saturday at Concord Point Lighthouse Park in Havre de Grace.

Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which was hosted by Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, an organization founded in 2019 to provide support for LGBTQ+ people in Harford and Cecil counties.

The family-friendly event featured live music, drag performances and other entertainers. More than 85 local artists, vendors and nonprofit organizations participated, twice as many vendors as last year, said Kurt Doan, vice president of Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride.

“It was nice to see such a diverse group of people out and about enjoying the afternoon,” Doan said. “It was a fantastic day.”

Liz Collins
3d ago

I thought pride month was June, why are we still being bombarded with more parades and events months later. Does this mean we can have Halloween parades for months or celebrate Christmas in December and have parades and events for months to come. Enough already

3d ago

Family friendly event included drag performances yeah those things totally don’t clash at all.

