El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'It's like a minefield': El Pasoans sound off on potholes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some firefighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Teenagers invited to participate in Teentober Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library invites teenagers for Teentober Fest, a free festival for teens on Saturday. The festival will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The theme of this year’s second annual Fall...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in Sunland Park

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol are on the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted this out early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating the scene.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Taco Bell brings back the nachos fries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Good news for Taco Bell fans. Nacho fries are back on the menu for a limited time starting on Thursday. The fast food chain is even kicking things up a notch and adding nacho cheese sauce. Taco Bell has teamed up with hot sauce...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
LAS CRUCES, NM

