Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
'It's like a minefield': El Pasoans sound off on potholes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some firefighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-crash described as 'loving' and 'caring'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
Funeral services held for Kimberly Yacone Las Cruces businesswoman killed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran restaurants bring diversity to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the Borderland we celebrate people, we celebrate culture. KFOX14 went on a tasting journey, that highlights the cultural differences in El Paso through Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran food. 787 Restaurant & Bar is a Puerto Rican restaurant in east El Paso.
9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
Teenagers invited to participate in Teentober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library invites teenagers for Teentober Fest, a free festival for teens on Saturday. The festival will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The theme of this year’s second annual Fall...
Beto O'Rourke says El Paso should not be busing migrants to overwhelmed cities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rouorke made a pit stop at the University of Texas of El Paso on Tuesday as part of his College Tour. This event was just one town hall the El Paso native has been hosting across the state. During today's event,...
City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
Body found in Sunland Park
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol are on the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted this out early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating the scene.
Taco Bell brings back the nachos fries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Good news for Taco Bell fans. Nacho fries are back on the menu for a limited time starting on Thursday. The fast food chain is even kicking things up a notch and adding nacho cheese sauce. Taco Bell has teamed up with hot sauce...
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
3 people killed in head-on collision on Ascencion Street in far east El Paso county ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The identities of the three teens killed in a head-on collision on N. Ascencion Street were released. El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Gael Joaquin Torres; 19, Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon; 18 and Yahir Cedillo; 19 as the El Pasoans that died in the crash on October 10.
