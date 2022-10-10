Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 11. Troopers said a car was driving north on Highway...
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies investigating early morning stabbing at Greenville County bar
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. According to deputies, the stabbing happened after 1 a.m. during a "large bar fight" at an address on Cedar Lane Road. Deputies said there were no other...
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
Upstate firefighter laid to rest and given last call following sudden death
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson City firefighter Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was laid to rest Thursday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Bagwell was off-duty and was killed in a car crash Monday. He served as an Anderson City firefighter for 11 years and volunteered at the West Pelzer Fire Department. Anderson City fire officials describe Bagwell as a solid firefighter, strong leader, and a loving husband and father.
Child dead days after ATV crash in Anderson County
An Upstate child is dead after a weekend ATV crash. Anderson School District says, 12 year old Hagen Phillips, a 6th grader at Starr-Iva Middle School was severely injured in the crash on Sunday, near Iva.
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
Upstate man dead after single vehicle crash
An Upstate man is dead after a crash in Greenville County this Tuesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 44 year old Joshua Strange died after a single vehicle crash at Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greer.
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
South Carolina man used fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court, AG says
PENDLETON, S.C. — An Upstate man is headed to prison for presenting a fake COVID-19 test result to obstruct justice, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Orin J. Kemp, 45, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty in an Anderson County Court to a Greenville County charge of "obstruction of justice," a common law offense.
