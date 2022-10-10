ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Elon Musk sells new perfume called 'Burnt Hair'

UNDATED (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Elon Musk has a new product to promote: a burnt hair-scented perfume. Musk recently entered the fragrance business with a tunneling company called Boring. According to the website, the perfume is described as “the essence of repugnant desire.”. The perfume will be sold for $100...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy