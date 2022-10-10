Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
KY 1241, East Vaughn Road blocked in Graves County after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road are completely blocked for a partially overturned semi truck and trailer on Wednesday. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area at least until 6:10 p.m.
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
kbsi23.com
Public asked to avoid Van Buren, Poplar streets in West Frankfort after gas leak
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – The public is asked to avoid the intersection of Van Buren & Poplar Streets in West Frankfort after a gas leak was reported. About a dozen homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez says a utility...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A military helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Cape Girardeau Airport. It happened around 4:15 p.m. There is no report of what caused the unscheduled stop; however, it is believed to be a stabilizer issue.
kbsi23.com
Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett
BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
KFVS12
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
KFVS12
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at the low river level at...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
KFVS12
West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library representing those impacted by suicide. Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower...
kbsi23.com
New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury awards more than $19 million in damages to estate of Caldwell County man stabbed to death at Princeton Elks Lodge
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A jury has awarded $19.35 million to the estate of a man who was stabbed to death outside the Princeton Elks Lodge in 2017, finding that lodge in Caldwell County, Kentucky, failed in its duty to provide a safe environment for customers. In April of...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
