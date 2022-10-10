ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire

Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home

Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett

BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking

McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library representing those impacted by suicide. Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower...
New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges

A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
