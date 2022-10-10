Read full article on original website
Related
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police reports Robert Trotter has been located alive and safe. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
Tractor accident puts two in hospital
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
eastidahonews.com
Rear-end collision in western Idaho sends 2 to hospital
PAYETTE – Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in western Idaho Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police report the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and Northeast 19th Avenue in Payette County at 3:17 p.m. A 19-year-old woman from Fruitland was headed northbound in a 2007...
signalamerican.com
Woman Thankful for Weiser EMS
Being a first responder or part of a medical staff can be a double-edged sword: you get to help others, often in emergency situations, but the job can sometimes be thankless. It can be assumed that receiving expressions of gratitude is not why law enforcement, doctors, EMTs, nurses, and others choose their particular line of work, but it must help with morale when they do get it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
Comments / 0