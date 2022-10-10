ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Tractor accident puts two in hospital

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rear-end collision in western Idaho sends 2 to hospital

PAYETTE – Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in western Idaho Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police report the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and Northeast 19th Avenue in Payette County at 3:17 p.m. A 19-year-old woman from Fruitland was headed northbound in a 2007...
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
signalamerican.com

Woman Thankful for Weiser EMS

Being a first responder or part of a medical staff can be a double-edged sword: you get to help others, often in emergency situations, but the job can sometimes be thankless.  It can be assumed that receiving expressions of gratitude is not why law enforcement, doctors, EMTs, nurses, and others choose their particular line of work, but it must help with morale when they do get it.
WEISER, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy