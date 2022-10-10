ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry reveals son Archie has a ‘squeaky voice’ as he shares sweet update about children

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR9kD_0iTWtlEu00

Prince Harry has shared a sweet update about his and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, with the father of two revealing that his son has a “squeaky voice”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, discussed the couple’s three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter during a call with the winners of this year’s WellChild Awards, which celebrate children living with serious illness, on Monday.

During the phone call, the duke spoke with Henry Waines, four, and his parents, Shevonne and Ben, with Harry pointing out the name he shares with the four year old. “My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why,” Prince Harry said.

In response to the royal’s introduction, Shevonne informed Harry that she and her husband Ben actually used his real name as inspiration for their son’s name.

While speaking to the four year old and his family, Harry at one point praised Henry’s “squeaky voice,” which he said reminded him of Archie.

“I tell you what, you sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it,” the duke said.

Later on in the call, the four year old asked the duke how Archie and Lilibet are doing. In response to the question, the duke revealed that they’re “doing great,” and that Archie is “very busy,” while Lilibet is learning to speak.

“Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great,” Harry said.

While speaking to the families of the winners of the WellChild Awards, the duke also shared an update about the family’s home life in Montecito, California, with the royal revealing that it feels like he and Meghan have “five children” because of their three dogs.

Harry shared the update after a service dog briefly joined the video call, at which point he joked: “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. I’ve got a black labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia.”

The duke, who was speaking to Isabelle Delaney, who was recognised as the Inspirational Young Person for ages 12 to 14, at the time, then jokingly added that his family’s dogs are emotional support dogs “when they’re behaving”.

“Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100 per cent - when they’re behaving,” he said.

The duke, who has been a patron of the organisation since 2007, took the time to speak to each family and apologise after missing the official WellChild Awards ceremony earlier this year because of the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

