ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGuIq_0iTWtMMr00
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in North Carolina ?

Blue Mountain Pizza

Located north of Asheville, Blue Mountain Pizza was chosen as the best place in the state to get a slice. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from gourmet pizza, stromboli and calzones, to create-your-own pizza pies and take-and-bake options.

Blue Mountain Pizza is located at 55 North Main Street in Weaverville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Blue Mountain Pizza is known for its superb pizza and excellent service. It is located in the town of Weaverville, North Carolina. If you're in Asheville, the 20-minute car ride is definitely worth your time and effort to get your mitts on this delicious food.
Don't hesitate to bring your kids along, as Blue Mountain Pizza is a family-friendly eatery. Individuals of all ages will also be happy to learn that the restaurant also offers handmade ice cream."

Check out Mashed' s full list to see the best pizza place in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Where To Find One Of The Biggest Pizzas In North Carolina

One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
City
Weaverville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Weaverville, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Toppings#Food Drink
WECT

‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bostonnews.net

Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina

Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSPA 7News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Asheville in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)

I’m an Asheville local here to help you decide where to stay in Asheville while you enjoy all the fun things to do in Asheville. Asheville may be a small city, but each part of Asheville has something special to offer. No matter what activities you’re interested in, I’ll point you to the best area and hotel for you.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

List: Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

24. Wake NC State University STEM Early College High School. Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
895
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy