LI officials deploy 'strike force' to Rep. Lee Zeldin's neighborhood after drive-by shooting

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Officials on Long Island have deployed a 'strike force' in the neighborhood of Rep. Lee Zeldin after retaliation concerns following the drive-by shooting that injured two teen boys on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Monday.

"I’m always concerned about retaliation, so putting this strike force together and grabbing officers throughout the county and kind of flooding them in a certain community is our M.O.," Harrison told reporters Monday morning. "We always do that type of police work. We’re in the business of protecting the residents of Suffolk County."

The shooting left two boys, both 17-years-old, with non-life threatening injuries Harrison said. Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang related.

"It’s still preliminary," Harrison said. "Have we seen some gang concerns out here in Shirley? Yes, we have. I can’t sit here and say that this is the motive for this shooting incident. But we’ll take a look at it.”

The shooting happened at 2:19 p.m., on Sunday when gunman in a dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots through the car's window at three teenagers walking on Saint George Drive West, officials said.

One of the victims ran while the other two attempted to hide in Zeldin's yard.

One victim was found lying underneath the porch and the other under a bush, police said.

"I want to say it looks like it might have been targeted, but once again, I can’t say that with conviction. Once again, it’s still early on in the investigation," Harrison added.

Jack Koch
3d ago

Shirley & mastic are known drug areas by everyone on long Island.

PIX11

5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
