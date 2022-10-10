LI officials deploy 'strike force' to Rep. Lee Zeldin's neighborhood after drive-by shooting

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Officials on Long Island have deployed a 'strike force' in the neighborhood of Rep. Lee Zeldin after retaliation concerns following the drive-by shooting that injured two teen boys on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Monday.

"I’m always concerned about retaliation, so putting this strike force together and grabbing officers throughout the county and kind of flooding them in a certain community is our M.O.," Harrison told reporters Monday morning. "We always do that type of police work. We’re in the business of protecting the residents of Suffolk County."

The shooting left two boys, both 17-years-old, with non-life threatening injuries Harrison said. Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang related.

"It’s still preliminary," Harrison said. "Have we seen some gang concerns out here in Shirley? Yes, we have. I can’t sit here and say that this is the motive for this shooting incident. But we’ll take a look at it.”

The shooting happened at 2:19 p.m., on Sunday when gunman in a dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots through the car's window at three teenagers walking on Saint George Drive West, officials said.

One of the victims ran while the other two attempted to hide in Zeldin's yard.

One victim was found lying underneath the porch and the other under a bush, police said.

"I want to say it looks like it might have been targeted, but once again, I can’t say that with conviction. Once again, it’s still early on in the investigation," Harrison added.