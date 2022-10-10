Read full article on original website
Related
Goochland crash closes all lanes on Sandy Hook Road
All north and south lanes were closed on Sandy Hook Road from Bulldog Way to Poorhouse Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area.
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
cbs19news
ACPS continues to face bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The Albemarle County Public School Board met Thursday night as the division continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers. Members of the Albemarle Education Association were there to ask for better working conditions. "Very challenging." "Very, very challenging, due to a lack of...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Trick-or-Treat on the Lawn returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Children will once again get to go trick-or-treating on the University of Virginia Lawn. The popular event has been canceled for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is coming back this year, set to start at 5 p.m. on...
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residents
Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should expect to see overnight lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound near the Rt. 17 bridge starting early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
cbs19news
City to begin collecting loose leaves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
cbs19news
Martha's Market returns for 29th year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
JMU Police investigating armed robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The James Madison University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 10. According to police, a student used the "GroupMe" app to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual driving a blue Kia sedan...
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
I-95 North clear after crash in Hanover
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just before the Lewistown Road exit. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes are currently closed.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
cbs19news
SPCA 4th annual critter lift and rummage store extravaganza is back
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The SPCA 4th annual critter lift and rummage store extravaganza is back. Through the event, there is a donation drive. Any item donation is welcome, but the biggest things that are needed are wet kitten and cat food, also dog food. The rummage store...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday. Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7. The original reports had detailed suspicions that the...
Comments / 0