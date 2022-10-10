ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

ACPS continues to face bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The Albemarle County Public School Board met Thursday night as the division continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers. Members of the Albemarle Education Association were there to ask for better working conditions. "Very challenging." "Very, very challenging, due to a lack of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville, VA
cbs19news

Trick-or-Treat on the Lawn returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Children will once again get to go trick-or-treating on the University of Virginia Lawn. The popular event has been canceled for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is coming back this year, set to start at 5 p.m. on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City to begin collecting loose leaves

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha's Market returns for 29th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#Linus Traffic Condition
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

JMU Police investigating armed robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The James Madison University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 10. According to police, a student used the "GroupMe" app to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual driving a blue Kia sedan...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

