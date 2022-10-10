ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June

By Adam Barnes, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeEtZ_0iTWqF0j00

( The Hill ) — The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 1.5 percent since June in a bid to cool inflation, hikes that are contributing to a cooling housing market and higher monthly mortgage payments.

At the same time, home prices in Austin are hardly cheap, even by recent standards. The median list price noted by Realtor.com is still up more than 2 percent from September 2021.

NOW: Truck crashes, spills 400 gallons of fertilizer on I-80 ramp

“Home shoppers in these areas are probably excited to see these prices come down. But to put it into context, it’s still above where it was last year,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in the analysis.

Coming in second on Realtor.com’s list is Phoenix, where the median price has dipped by 9.9 percent since June. The median home price in the Arizona capital is $493,500.

Soaring mortgage rates reached a 16-year high last week, contributing to falling demand in what had been some of the pandemic-era’s hottest markets, such as Austin. Prices across the country remain up 14 percent from the same time last year, according to the real estate company.

Hale noted that home prices “cool off as we move from the heat of the summer into the fall. But this reflects more than seasonal cooling in prices.”

For the analysis, Realtor.com looked at the monthly median home list prices in the 100 largest U.S metropolitan areas, then calculated the price change since the market peaked in June. The site only included the metro areas with the largest drop in any state.

Another pandemic-era hotspot, Palm Bay, Fla., finished third on the list of cities where prices are dropping the most.

New details released in Sugar House apartment incident

The city, which sits between Daytona and West Palm Beach, is cheaper than both of its neighbors, according to the analysis. Median list prices in Palm Bay have fallen by 8.9 percent since June, to $379,995.

Charleston, S.C., and Ogden, Utah, where home prices have fallen by 8.6 percent, round out Realtor.com’s top five.

Prices are expected to continue to cool, and experts predict mortgage rates will rise further nationwide as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the U.S. housing market will likely “have to go through a correction” to make home more affordable.

Here are the 10 U.S. cities experiencing the biggest price drops.

  1. Austin -10.3
  2. Phoenix -9.9
  3. Palm Bay, Fla. -8.9
  4. Charleston, S.C. -8.6
  5. Ogden, Utah -8.6
  6. Denver  -8.0
  7. Las Vegas -7.9
  8. Stockton, Calif. -7.7
  9. Durham, N.C. -7.5
  10. Spokane, Wash. -7.4
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
PAROWAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Price Drop#List Price#Metropolitan Areas#Real Estate Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve#Realtor Com
ABC4

UPDATE: Police identify body found at Washington Co. construction site

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reportedly identified the body that was found near a Washington County construction site on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that the body has been identified as 36-year-old Lewis Russel of Ivins, Utah. While the agency says that the truck found beside Russell’s body was “the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utahn strives to unite modern medicine and her Cherokee heritage with

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A student attending Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine in Provo is bringing heritage to light in the world of medicine. Eden Pope, a first-year medicine student at Noorda, is striving to intertwine her passion of medicine with her Cherokee heritage. Poke is on a mission to apply the health and wellness […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for a missing brother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Michael Sheftell was in a car accident during his vacation at the Canyonlands National Park. He survived the rollover crash. But it is what happened next that has kept his sister up at nights. Sheftell vanished and hasn’t been heard from since June of 2016. “Not a day goes by […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation. Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Pando, the world’s largest living organism, is shrinking

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Pando is considered the world’s largest living organism, and it lives in Utah. It may be thousands of years old, but after a recent study, scientists say that the organism is dying. Human interference may be to blame.   Aspen trees are common in Utah. In fact, they’re common across North America. […]
WILDLIFE
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy