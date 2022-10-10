Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”
Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
NME
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”
The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME
Stormzy announces new album ‘This Is What I Mean’
Stormzy has shared details of his highly anticipated third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, set for global release next month. Returning to social media after almost three years, Stormzy shared the new album’s artwork on Instagram today (October 12), depicting a letter sat on a doorstep with the album title printed on it.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
NME
Nickelback respond to going viral on TikTok for “thirst trap” videos
Nickelback have responded to their track ‘She Keeps Me Up’ taking on a new lease of life on TikTok. The song, taken from the Canadian band’s 2014 album ‘No Fixed Address’, has become a viral hit on the social media app after soundtracking a number of “thirst trap” posts.
NME
Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year. Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Listen to Bad//Dreems’ powerful new single ‘Jack’: “This is a song about truth telling”
Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have released their second single for the year, a powerful cut titled ‘Jack’. The rock track, as described by guitarist Alex Cameron, is “about truth telling”. It takes aim at White Australia’s erasure of Aboriginal history, particularly through a lack of education in schools and political action.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson says “live music is under enormous strain” with “musicians living hand to mouth”
Garbage’s Shirley Manson has spoken out about the current state of live music and how touring has put artists under “enormous strain”. Manson shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram post, outlining all of the issues musicians are currently facing on the road, under an image which read “The Live-Music Industry Is Broken”.
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
Arctic Monkeys say their new song ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ is reminiscent of the ‘AM’ sound
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details on their upcoming track ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, likening it to the sound of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. The song will appear on the Sheffield band’s seventh studio record ‘The Car’, which is due for release on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
NME
Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show
Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
NME
First look: Róisín Murphy’s acting debut in Netflix fantasy ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’
Róisín Murphy is set to make her acting debut as Mercury, a powerful witch in Netflix’s forthcoming series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, set to premiere on October 28. The fantasy drama series, based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad, is...
NME
Queen share rediscovered track featuring Freddie Mercury, ‘Face It Alone’
Queen have shared a rediscovered track featuring Freddie Mercury – listen to ‘Face It Alone’ below. Over the summer, Roger Taylor and Brian May revealed that they had unearthed a previously unreleased song by the band that had been sung by their late frontman. “And it’s wonderful,”...
Comments / 0