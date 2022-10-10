ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”

Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”

The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
MUSIC
NME

Stormzy announces new album ‘This Is What I Mean’

Stormzy has shared details of his highly anticipated third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, set for global release next month. Returning to social media after almost three years, Stormzy shared the new album’s artwork on Instagram today (October 12), depicting a letter sat on a doorstep with the album title printed on it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Coxon
Person
Jehnny Beth
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Damon Albarn
NME

Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong

R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year. Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blur#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Oasis#Savages
NME

Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview

Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
MUSIC
NME

Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show

Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
VISUAL ART
NME

(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy