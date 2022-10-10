ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim

A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
FLOYD, IA
KIMT

After two dozen delays, man sentenced for Floyd County drug crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man whose trial was delayed 26 times and spent more than a year as a fugitive is finally sentenced. Sayvonne Lealbert Jordan, 26 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam. He was arrested in February 2018 after being pulled over in Charles City for a traffic violation.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Turnmeyer Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Shauni Turnmeyer of Lake Mills pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 3, 2022. For Count 1, Turnmeyer was sentenced...
LAKE MILLS, IA
KGLO News

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on multiple burglary charges. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order. Court records show Sullivan is accused...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City man wanted for high-speed pursuit arrested

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier this month has been arrested after another pursuit with law enforcement on Monday. 34-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth is accused of stealing a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and South...
MASON CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
WATERLOO, IA
KAAL-TV

Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

