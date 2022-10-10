Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
951thebull.com
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
KGLO News
BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase
MASON CITY — A resident of the BeJe Clark residential center in Mason City was arrested this morning after fleeing from authorities. The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the center at 8:25 AM to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
After two dozen delays, man sentenced for Floyd County drug crime
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man whose trial was delayed 26 times and spent more than a year as a fugitive is finally sentenced. Sayvonne Lealbert Jordan, 26 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam. He was arrested in February 2018 after being pulled over in Charles City for a traffic violation.
kiow.com
Turnmeyer Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Shauni Turnmeyer of Lake Mills pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 3, 2022. For Count 1, Turnmeyer was sentenced...
KGLO News
Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on multiple burglary charges. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order. Court records show Sullivan is accused...
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGLO News
Mason City man wanted for high-speed pursuit arrested
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier this month has been arrested after another pursuit with law enforcement on Monday. 34-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth is accused of stealing a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and South...
KCRG.com
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how to stay safe online. Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Updated: 11 hours ago. A teen...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in rent payments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. A sentencing date has not been set. Thumann was...
KIMT
Howard County law enforcement rescues person from rural house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person was rescued from a rural house fire Monday in Howard County. A 911 call came in just after 1:30 pm about a house on fire in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue. The caller said they were the only one in the house and were trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchanews.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
KGLO News
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
Comments / 0