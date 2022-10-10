Read full article on original website
Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date
The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
Will So So Def And Bad Boy Records Battle In A Verzuz? Jermaine Dupri Speaks Out
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
Ashley Beard, 33, of Hammond, Indiana, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Beard was first charged earlier this year as part of a larger fraud investigation.
