The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO