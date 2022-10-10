ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman

When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People

Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist

Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
Golden Retriever's Adorable Fear of Halloween Yard Decorations Is Impossible to Resist

For a lot of people, spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating pumpkins, stringing cobwebs across our shrubs, hanging ghosts from our trees, preparing our yard for the crowds of kids in costumes who will come knocking at our door on all Hallow's Eve. But not everyone is a fan of the dark and scary decor we set out every year to spook passersby. This is perfectly illustrated in the video shared by @bodhithegolden on TikTok. Just look at this brave boy!
Video of Baby Sweetly Cuddling With Tiny Puppy Is Giving People the Feels

Is there anything better than raising your child and your dog together? Watching them grow side-by-side must be the best thing. Plus, you get to have a baby AND a puppy in the house at the same time — leading to incredibly cute videos like the one shared by Albu Larisa (@albularisa) of her boy and her dog hugging.
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
Dog's Precious Way of Trying to Get His Sister's Attention Is Downright Irresistible

We would all probably like to know what our precious pets are thinking. If only they could talk! Whether they want to be fed or walked or they need to go out or they are just lonely and want someone to play with. One device that lets animal mom and dads do exactly this are the Fluent Pet Buttons, and one fur baby who seems to be an expert at using them is adorable Copper.
Video of Little Senior Dog Patiently Waiting for Dad to Get Home Is So Precious

Almost any dog parent will tell you that the best part of the day is coming home to their beloved fur babies--including us! The unbridled joy of that reunion is unmatched by anything else, and it's so special to know that it makes our pup's day, too. Just look at this sweet senior toy poodle waiting for his daddy!
