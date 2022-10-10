ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Fred Armisen
Parade

Halloween Killin’ It! Jamie Lee Curtis’ Net Worth Is To Die For — From Scream Queen to ‘Scream Queens’!

Jamie Lee Curtis may be one of the most beloved and best-known actresses in Hollywood now, but that wasn’t always the case. Born to famous parents—fellow scream queen and movie icon Janet Leigh and acting legend Tony Curtis—she has been able to break away to make a name of her own. From her breakout role in 1978’s Halloween to her reprisal of that same role in 2022’s Halloween Ends, we need to know about Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth!
MOVIES
ABC News

Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy