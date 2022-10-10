Jamie Lee Curtis may be one of the most beloved and best-known actresses in Hollywood now, but that wasn’t always the case. Born to famous parents—fellow scream queen and movie icon Janet Leigh and acting legend Tony Curtis—she has been able to break away to make a name of her own. From her breakout role in 1978’s Halloween to her reprisal of that same role in 2022’s Halloween Ends, we need to know about Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth!

MOVIES ・ 3 MINUTES AGO