ABC News
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond blessed and over the moon'
Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Halloween Ends" Before
All the Halloween alums you could ever want in one movie.
72 Teacher Memes That Are 100% Accurate
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
What will Trevor Noah do after he leaves ‘The Daily Show’? Host announces future plans
He announced plans to do “everything” when he leaves the show in December. He then detailed what “everything” entails.
Halloween Killin’ It! Jamie Lee Curtis’ Net Worth Is To Die For — From Scream Queen to ‘Scream Queens’!
Jamie Lee Curtis may be one of the most beloved and best-known actresses in Hollywood now, but that wasn’t always the case. Born to famous parents—fellow scream queen and movie icon Janet Leigh and acting legend Tony Curtis—she has been able to break away to make a name of her own. From her breakout role in 1978’s Halloween to her reprisal of that same role in 2022’s Halloween Ends, we need to know about Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth!
ABC News
Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday
Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
