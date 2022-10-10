Fact check: Trump falsely claims George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant

Read full article on original website
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
DOJ says more than 21,000 pages were seized in Mar-a-Lago search, about one-tenth of what Trump claimed
The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump's legal team had claimed. Trump's defense team now has access to these records,...
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand jury on Thursday,...
January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a 'clear and present danger'
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.
House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing Thursday. The unanimous vote marks a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It...
Deposition excerpts of Trump and Trump Jr., in NY fraud probe released, Trump Jr. distances himself from Trump Org.'s financial statements
Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company's financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.
Running as a moderate, New Mexico congressional candidate deletes progressive tweets
A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan. The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN's KFile on the oil and...
New York attorney general asks court to block Trump Organization from moving assets
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a state court on Thursday to block the Trump Organization from moving assets and from continuing what she has alleged to be a decade-long fraud as part of her lawsuit claiming former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children were involved in rampant fraud that enriched themselves.
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
Alex Jones' conspiracy empire hangs in the balance after jury's nearly $1 billion award to Sandy Hook families
Judgment Day arrived on Wednesday for Alex Jones — and he said that it felt like he landed in Hell. "This must be what Hell's like," the notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist said on an Infowars livestream as a Connecticut jury awarded plaintiffs a staggering nearly $1 billion in damages.
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
Biden kicks off Western swing by designating WWII training ground as national monument
President Joe Biden kicked off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado to designate a World War II training ground site as a national monument and move to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area. The President signed a proclamation establishing...
7 Takeaways from the January 6 hearing
The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Steve Wynn can't be forced to register as a foreign agent of China, judge rules
A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the Justice Department's lawsuit against casino mogul and Republican megadonor Steve Wynn seeking an order that he register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The ruling represents is an embarrassing blow to the Justice Department, which almost never moves to use a civil...
Biden goes where he's wanted on Western swing ahead of critical midterm elections
As President Joe Biden headed West this week, Air Force One flew over a string of states where marquee Senate and House races will determine which party controls Congress next year. It didn't land in any of them. The President's rare, four-day visit is unfolding with a careful measure of...
What to watch in Thursday's January 6 hearing
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is holding their last hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, giving the panel one more opportunity to hammer home its message that former President Donald Trump is still dangerous to democracy. The committee is scheduled to return to the public eye at...
Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward
A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court...
Biden will examine all aspects of US-Saudi relationship, including arms sales, national security adviser says
President Joe Biden will examine all aspects of US ties with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, as administration officials begin quiet discussions with members of Congress and congressional aides about how the US could impose consequences on the kingdom following the kingdom's decision to partner with Russia in cutting oil production.
Secret Service reached out to Oath Keepers ahead of January 6 riot
Secret Service agents were in contact with members of the Oath Keepers prior to January 6 an official with the agency tells CNN, as part of standard intelligence and response duties. The official said members of the Oath Keepers occasionally reached out to the Secret Service with questions about permissible...
Treasury Department watchdog is examining DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
The Treasury Department's inspector general is examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard, including whether the Sunshine State improperly used Covid relief funds to transfer the migrants, according to a letter provided to Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey. Last month, DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of...
