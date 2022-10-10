ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fact check: Trump falsely claims George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a 'clear and present danger'

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing Thursday. The unanimous vote marks a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Deposition excerpts of Trump and Trump Jr., in NY fraud probe released, Trump Jr. distances himself from Trump Org.'s financial statements

Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company's financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York attorney general asks court to block Trump Organization from moving assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a state court on Thursday to block the Trump Organization from moving assets and from continuing what she has alleged to be a decade-long fraud as part of her lawsuit claiming former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children were involved in rampant fraud that enriched themselves.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George W Bush
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol

Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#The Bush#Chinese#Fbi#Nara#The White House
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

7 Takeaways from the January 6 hearing

The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to watch in Thursday's January 6 hearing

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is holding their last hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, giving the panel one more opportunity to hammer home its message that former President Donald Trump is still dangerous to democracy. The committee is scheduled to return to the public eye at...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward

A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Secret Service reached out to Oath Keepers ahead of January 6 riot

Secret Service agents were in contact with members of the Oath Keepers prior to January 6 an official with the agency tells CNN, as part of standard intelligence and response duties. The official said members of the Oath Keepers occasionally reached out to the Secret Service with questions about permissible...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Treasury Department watchdog is examining DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

The Treasury Department's inspector general is examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard, including whether the Sunshine State improperly used Covid relief funds to transfer the migrants, according to a letter provided to Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey. Last month, DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy