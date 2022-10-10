Read full article on original website
Roland Nuss
Roland Eugene Nuss, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO, to Roland B. and Henrietta L. (Gagelman) Nuss. Roland graduated from Great Bend High School in 1963 and received his bachelors in Business from Fort Hays State University in 1967. Roland worked as a buyer for Dillons, supervisor for Kwik Shop, and in sales at Collins Bus and Cabinet Connections. He loved the mountains, his Tuesday morning coffee group, Tuesday night tennis group, watching sports of all kinds – especially K-State and Salthawk sports - with Rita, and spending time with his family most of all. Roland was a long-time devoted member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.
Jack Lloyd Mace
Jack Lloyd Mace, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born November 26, 1944, in Sterling, to Lloyd Valentine and Violet Sophia (Wibbeler) Mace. Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962. He then attended Bethel College, and Mennonite Biblical Seminary earning his master’s degree. Jack worked as a draftsman, photographer, and several construction companies. However, his favorite job was being a substitute teacher for local school districts.
Judy Schrater
Judy Schrater, 80, passed away October 10, 2022, at Brookdale Tallgrass, Wichita, KS. She was born September 17, 1942, in Hutchinson, KS, to Herbert ‘Pat’ Earl Haskard and Ruth Mae (Miller) Haskard. Judy was a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson High School. She graduated from Kansas State University with...
Pamela L. Shopteese
Pamela Louise Shopteese, 66, passed away October 9, 2022, surrounded by the ones who loved her most, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, after an unexpected illness. As she had been there for them at their first breath, they were there for her at her last. She was born October 8, 1956, in Pratt, to Dean Austin and Linda Louise (Krob) Tregellas.
Thomas Nelson “Tom” Frederick
Thomas N. Frederick, 89, entered the presence of the Lord on October 10, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1933, in Alden, the son of Guy “Ham” and Grace (Belden). Tom graduated Alden High School in 1951 and continued his education at Kansas State University. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics in 1956. Tom was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he made many lifetime friends from across the state. Tom was united in marriage to Shirley (Moran) on September 30, 1956, in Sylvia. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He joined the army in 1956 where he was active duty for six years. Tom and Shirley moved to Hielbronn, Germany for two years while serving at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Upon returning from Germany, Tom worked at the Alden State Bank for over sixty-one years. Tom and Shirley built their home in Alden, raising three children, Le’Ann, Lance, and Drew. It was a family joke that Tom was a banker and ended up with all three children growing up to be custom harvesters. Love of family and being called, “Papa” was his greatest joy. Tom was a community servant, serving as the mayor of the City of Alden for 18 years. One of Tom’s great loves was nature and landscaping, so you would always see him around town trimming trees and spraying weeds. Tom was an elder and longtime song leader at the Sylvia Church of Christ. He was known as a gentle and faithful man who loved his church family dearly. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Grace; and brother, Terry Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Le’Ann (Michael Dolechek) of Claflin; son, Lance (Lynette) of Alden; son, Drew (Connie) of Alden; grandchildren, Dane (Kristin) of Claflin; Zachary (Brooke) of Sterling; Zayn of Alden; Kassidy of Wichita; Karly of Lyons; and great-grandchild, Grayson of Sterling. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at the Alden Valley Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rice County Community Foundation for an Alden beautification project or the Sylvia Church of Christ in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Gary Ray Fischer
Gary Ray Fischer, age 87 passed away on Oct. 10, 2022 at Hutchinson, KS. He was born on Oct. 3, 1935 in Great Bend, KS., the son of William and Helen (Sittner) Fischer. Gary graduated from Hudson High School in 1953. He joined the Army to serve his country in the 553rd Field Battalion and 18th Artillery Group in Darmstadt, Germany from 1956-1957. He returned to be a farmer/stockman in rural Hudson, KS.
Lila Ann Toland
Lila Ann Toland, 72, of Hutchinson, died October 8, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born May 16, 1950, in Menard, Texas, to Victor and Nancy (Garcia) Salas. Lila attended Hutchinson High School. She then became a housewife, dedicating her life to her family. Lila was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses....
Robert Lee Schmidt
Robert Lee Schmidt, 77, of Moundridge, KS, formerly of Alligator, MS, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Pine Village retirement home. He was born August 25, 1945 in Montezuma, KS to Jesse and Frances (Yost) Schmidt. He attended Montezuma Grade School. His lifelong occupation was ag land forming. He...
McPherson Park Restrooms Will Close Next Week
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning the week of Oct. 17, City of McPherson park staff will begin winterizing park restrooms. While parks, trails and other recreational areas will remain open to activity, restrooms will be winterized and locked. This also means water and electricity will be shut off at park...
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
Operation: Blackbird Happening this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Get ready for three supersonic days! Join the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson for Operation: Blackbird, Oct. 14-16. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
USD 308 Receives Two KSDE Star Recognition Awards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Public Schools has been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education with multiple awards based on quantitative and qualitative measures of student success in the district. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) has recognized USD 308 with the Copper Award in Social-Emotional Growth...
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
Buhler USD 313 BOE Hears Presentation on Possible Expansion of Admin Center
BUHLER, Kan. – As part of the planning process for a possible expansion of the Burkholder Administration Center, the Buhler USD 313 Board of Education last night heard a presentation on the district’s outstanding debt and analysis of financing options for the project. Greg Vahrenberg of Raymond James...
McPherson USD 418 BOE Receives Audit Opinion, Approves New Food Service Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 received both an adverse and unmodified opinion on their 2021-22 audit. Scott Loyd with Loyd Group told the Board of Education last night that the unmodified, or clean, opinion is based on the standards set out in the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide, which is on a budgetary basis of accounting and is used by nearly all governmental units in Kansas.
Cosmosphere Event Brings Space Program Legends to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The first steps toward the Cosmosphere we know today were taken by the intrepid Patty Carey 60 years ago. She opened a planetarium in the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and named it Hutchinson’s Theatre of the Skies. Six decades later, the work she launched has become an international sci-ed center and Smithsonian Affiliate space museum that draws visitors from around the world.
MMS Girls Tennis Team Concludes Undefeated, Winning Wichita Suburban League Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. – The McPherson Middle School Girls Tennis team concluded their season undefeated on Monday, taking first at the Wichita Suburban League Tournament. Head Coach, Paul Reichenberger said, “At each division level, the girls played well. In doubles, we had great communication between doubles teammates all day.” He noted, “The best match of the day was a thrilling tiebreaker win from Sophie Boese and Hayden Eveland at #4 doubles against Hutchinson where they won 6-5 (10-8). That tiebreaker score is as close of a score as a match can be in middle school tennis.”
McPherson City Commission Moving Forward with Replacement of Lakeside Park Retaining Wall
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners agreed Tuesday to proceed with the replacement of 770 feet of retaining wall on the east side of the Lakeside Park lagoon, a process that is acknowledged will require the removal of two trees. The issue of trees that may have to come...
Surging Bullpups Collect Two Wins in Mulvane Triangular
MULVANE, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team appears to be clicking at just the right time. Following Saturday’s third place finish, they were back on the hardwood for a triangular on Tuesday, where they defeated Mulvane and Buhler. The Pups have faced adversity all season with an inexperienced...
Blue Dragons Vault to No. 1 in NJCAA Football Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team moved into the top spot of the NJCAA Division I Football Rankings on Monday after Saturday’s 47-14 road win over Dodge City. The Blue Dragons are one of four teams at 6-0 in this week’s national rankings, along with...
