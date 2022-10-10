Read full article on original website
Related
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
TODAY.com
3 missing boaters miraculously saved while fending off a swarm of sharks in Gulf of Mexico
Three missing boaters were rescued after floating in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana for more than 28 hours — and while fending off sharks, the Coast Guard said. The three fishermen set sail from Venice, Louisiana, on the morning of Oct. 8, but never returned...
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
Ohio Fishermen Nearly Get A Beatdown After Stuffing Their Fish With 8 Pounds Of Sinkers At Lake Erie Fishing Tournament
A video has gone viral of anglers Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan at the Lake Erie Walleye Tour fishing tournament in Cleveland, Ohio. And not for good reasons. The two stuffed their prize fish with eight pounds of lead egg sinkers, and were caught doing it. “Chase Cominsky and Jake...
Gizmodo
Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek
More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'
Whale-watching boats observed over a dozen orca whales confront two humpbacks for three hours Crew members with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) observed a rare, aggressive confrontation between a group of Bigg's orca whales and a pair of humpback whales spotted in the waters near the western Canada-U.S. border. On Sept. 29, crew members on an Eagle Wing Tours whale-watching boat encountered the orcas first. The boat discovered around 15 orca whales "being unusually active at the surface," according to a PWWA press release. Another whale-watching...
RELATED PEOPLE
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Phys.org
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
"Warm blob" helped invasive algae wipe out kelp forest
Marine heatwaves helped invasive algae wipe out a native underwater kelp forest in Mexico, with potentially dramatic effects for the entire ecosystem, according to a new study published by De Gruyter. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands in Mexico are usually dominated by the giant kelp species Macrocystis pyrifera....
NPR
The Quest To Save The California Condor
The California condor used to soar across the western skies of North America, but by the 1980s, the bird was on the edge of extinction — just 22 remained. Thanks to decades of conservation work, the California condor population has rebounded to a couple hundred birds in Central California and Arizona. This past May, a large partnership led by the Yurok Tribe re-introduced the birds to Northern California.
Phys.org
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: How birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder and joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, molded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or...
In a first, detailed video captures orcas hunting great white sharks in South Africa
For the first time, video of a group of orcas killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa may explain why sharks are disappearing there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
New Species of Tree Frog with Unique Shrill Calls Discovered in Costa Rica
A naturalist from Costa Rica who was exploring the new shrill calls he heard discovered a new species of tree frog. The tiny, mostly green tapir valley tree frog, or Tlalocohyla celeste, has red spots and blue armpits. The frog was first described in a recent paper published in the journal Zootaxa.
Comments / 0