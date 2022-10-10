ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville

By Mia Morales
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NmuH_0iTWmrOn00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June.

Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez.

According to police, Ramirez-Cortez is suspected of placing the tracking device on the victim’s vehicle because “Ramirez-Cortez and the victim have the same boyfriend and have been arguing for some time,” police said.

BPD: Driver, prostitute arrested in traffic stop

On June 24, police say the victim was getting her tires checked when a maintenance worker pointed out the tracking device, a round object with a green light inside the wheel well.

The woman called police and told investigators she suspected Ramirez-Cortez had installed the device in her vehicle, police said.

According to police, on Sept. 30, the woman told investigators that she and a mutual friend were contacted by Ramirez-Cortez in an attempt to get charges dropped.

Two men driving over 90mph taken into custody, police say

“A warrant was obtained for Ramirez-Cortez and the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit made contact with her,” Brownsville police stated. “Ramirez-Cortez turned herself in and was arraigned on October 7, 2022.”

Ramirez-Cortez has a total bond of $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police. The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. According to police, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Person Of Interest Identified In Nahomi Rodriguez Killing

More than six years later, Harlingen police homicide detectives say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing Nahomi Rodriguez. The 19-year-old Rodriguez had disappeared early the morning of July 17th 2016 after getting off of work at a Harlingen McDonald’s. She remained missing for nine months until a farmer discovered her remains – alongside an irrigation ditch outside of Rio Hondo. The morning she vanished, Rodriguez was seen on the restaurant’s security camera video getting into a small light-colored SUV.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Police investigate auto-pedestrian death

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The department’s media release said the accident occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on the 200 block of West Expressy 83 in McAllen. Police reported the victim, identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, died from his injuries. His last […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man fires gun in air, found with drugs at detention center, sheriff’s department says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man who they alleged repeatedly discharged a firearm into the air after an argument. On Saturday, deputies arrived at the intersection of Tapachula Drive and Tepepan Drive in Brownsville in reference to gunshots. Upon deputies’ arrival at the location, the 911 caller told […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Valley Border Patrol Agent Charged With DWI

A local Border Patrol agent spent some time in jail this past weekend after being arrested for drunken driving. 43-year-old Jodie Oliver Martinez was arrested early Sunday morning near Brownsville. A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Martinez, who was off-duty, had crashed his vehicle into some...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.   Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bar fire ‘definitely was arson,’ fire marshal says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case. Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.” A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted

Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man gets 25 years in prison for assaulting a family member

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault on his family. Isidro Antonio Hernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to all offenses before jury selection began Oct. 5, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday. 370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez sentenced Hernandez to 25 years […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in McAllen, police say

A McAllen man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to McAllen police. The auto-pedestrian crash happened on the 200 block of West Expressway 83 at about 9:16 p.m. The pedestrian was identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, of McAllen. Police say the driver of the...
MCALLEN, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy