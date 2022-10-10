Read full article on original website
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House
When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
Louisiana Living: Golden Corral
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
This Is Florida's Most Haunted House
When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
South Louisiana could get rain for the 1st time in a month: See timing, forecast
South Louisiana could get rain this week for the first time in about a month, thanks to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance, which is expected to become a tropical depression, is in the southern Gulf by Mexico and will not hit Louisiana, forecasters said Tuesday.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding hunters that its “Louisiana Operation Game Thief” program (LOGT) is offering monetary rewards for those who report poachers. Since the crime-stopper program began in 1984, the information provided by “Operation Game Thief” informants...
$1M lotto ticket sold at Matherne’s in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Matherne’s Supermarket on Airline Highway in LaPlace sold a winning $1,000,000 lotto ticket in last Tuesday’s Mega Millions Drawing, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. The winning ticket holder matched five numbers in the Mega Millions October 4, 2022 drawing. For more information about the...
Letters: Mississippi gets that there's a proven way to teach reading. Louisiana doesn't.
Will Sentell's Oct. 3 piece on our state's low literacy rates in lower elementary schools, I was appalled to learn that more than half of students K-3 are reading below grade level. Perhaps our educational leaders should do their homework and refer to a 2019 opinion piece in The New...
