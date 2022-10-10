ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
ARIZONA STATE
Highway 98.9

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'

Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
ARIZONA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
DENVER, CO
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Golden Corral

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona

Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
ARIZONA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding hunters that its “Louisiana Operation Game Thief” program (LOGT) is offering monetary rewards for those who report poachers. Since the crime-stopper program began in 1984, the information provided by “Operation Game Thief” informants...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

$1M lotto ticket sold at Matherne’s in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Matherne’s Supermarket on Airline Highway in LaPlace sold a winning $1,000,000 lotto ticket in last Tuesday’s Mega Millions Drawing, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. The winning ticket holder matched five numbers in the Mega Millions October 4, 2022 drawing. For more information about the...
LAPLACE, LA

