Facing Haters! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Were Booed In Public Over the Years

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago


Facing their haters. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to being booed by fans while out in public.

Part of living a life in the spotlight means that the famous family members regularly encounter backlash from fans. While they sometimes have to hear rude comments on social media, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have also dealt with being booed and heckled at sporting events and on the street.

Khloé reflected on dealing with her haters during an interview with Elle magazine in October 2020. “At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, what in the world?” she said at the time. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things.”

“At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added. “Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

However, she went on to note that she has been known to stand up to her critics in the past. “Sometimes I have to f–k with people a little bit,” Khloé said. “I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it.”

Kim has also been open about the hate she has received from fans over the years. In a March 2018 post on KimKardashianWest.com titled “How I Deal with Haters,” she said, “If you let people bring you down, it’s harder to focus on your goals. Just do you and don’t give in to the negativity.”

“I used to be really sensitive – I’d have Google Alerts and look on websites and get so upset, but now I don’t really care,” the Skims mogul wrote. “When people say negative things about me, I try to take the high road most of the time.”

She continued, “I always ask the questions: Will this affect me in a week? In a month? In a year? And usually the answer is no, but if it’s something that really bothers me, I’ll respond.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at all of the times the Kardashian-Jenners were booed in public.

