Phoebe announces latest DAISY Award winner
ALBANY — Having a family member in the hospital can be stressful — no matter the situation. However, having a compassionate and caring nurse can make even the most difficult situations bearable. RN Katlyn Lawson was that nurse for a patient’s family and is Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s...
southgatv.com
Albany Movement organizer Rev. Charles Sherrod passes away
ALBANY, GA – Rev. Charles Melvin Sherrod, whose grassroots organizing of unregistered Black voters sent shock waves through the segregated South, and kickstarted the Albany Movement, has died. He was 85. Sherrod, whose death was confirmed by his family, died of natural causes at his home in Albany on...
WALB 10
Albany's Liberty Expressway to undergo major changes
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
Savannah Tribune
Albany State To Host Benedict
With first place in the Eastern Division on the line, the Albany State Golden Rams will host the Benedict Tigers for their Homecoming Game on October 15. The game will be played at pm at the ASU Coliseum on the East Campus in Albany, Georgia. The Golden Rams will enter...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State Homecoming and area businesses connect for Business After Hours
A special homecoming edition of Business After Hours hosted by the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday was a chance for Albany State University and the city's business community to hang out in a relaxed atmosphere. The university's annual homecoming has an impact of about $3 million on the local economy.
albanyceo.com
2022 Modern Gas Rib Showdown at Chehaw Park
Modern Gas Company is set to host the 2022 Annual Rib Showdown competition on Saturday, October 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attenders and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasts of twenty-two competition teams and over 700 people in attendance.
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
Albany Herald
Civil Rights icon Charles Sherrod dies at age 85
ALBANY — The Rev. Charles Melvin Sherrod, whose grassroots organizing of unregistered black voters sent shock waves through the segregated South and kickstarted the Albany Movement, has died. He was 85. Sherrod, whose death was confirmed by his family, died of natural causes at his home in Albany on...
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
WALB 10
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
southgatv.com
APD’s Hightower alert
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are requesting the community’s assistance in locating a domestic violence suspect. The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like help in locating Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower. The 34 year old is wanted for aggravated battery with a...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WALB 10
Finally, rain returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.
Albany Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Albany
These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Albany Humane society. Scroll through the gallery to see them.
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxl.com
One displaced after fire destroys their Lee County home
A person is displaced after their house caught fire in Lee County Sunday. Lee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire with three engines/pumpers and a 3,000-gallon service truck. While arriving to the fire, the primary house caught fire. An immediate request for mutual aid was sent...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
