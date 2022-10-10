ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

wach.com

SC man sentenced to 10 years in boat crash that killed two in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in Aug. 2020, per the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Oct. 10 in Newberry County court to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000, and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death.
Crash on West Main in Lexington cleared

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Officials say the crash was caused by a driver driving to closely to another car. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision on West Main Street at Park Road has all inbound lanes closed. Officials say drivers in the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
Traffic on I-26 slowly ramping up after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lanes have opened, but things are slow to get going again. Traffic all the way to Harbison Blvd in EB direction and down to Sunset Blvd in WB direction. ORIGINAL: East bound crash at mm 108 tying up Malfunction Junction even more than usual...
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
Suspect arrested in Saluda County kidnapping, assault

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC

