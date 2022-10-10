Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back
The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while. Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
Yes, the Panthers are bad. But is banning Tepper from Matthews really the answer?
The power to exile a person rests with the public, not the government.
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
Sean Payton Calls Panthers Head Coaching Job 'Attractive'
Sean Payton discussed the Panthers job in an interview. Could he be positioning himself for consideration?
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky ‘Shocked’ To Deliver This Patriots Take
Over the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Patriots came off as a team more likely to secure a top-10 2023 draft pick than a postseason berth later this winter. Furthermore complicating matters for New England at that juncture was the serious ankle injury sustained by starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
This Bill Belichick Stat Exhibits Why Patriots QB Controversy Is Asinine
Everyone saw it coming from a mile away, but seeing arguments be made for the Patriots to make a quarterback change hasn’t been any less jarring. Let’s state the facts: Bailey Zappe played very well in his first NFL start. The 23-year-old executed New England’s game plan almost perfectly and managed the game well enough to earn his first win. Also a fact: the Patriots defense put together it’s best performance of the season and shut out the league’s highest scoring offense.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Devin McCourty Reveals What Makes Matthew Judon So Special To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not hard to find Matthew Judon when he’s on the field for the New England Patriots. Whether that’s because you can easily spot him in his red sleeves or because he’s making a game-altering play, Judon serves as a very important player to the Patriots.
What Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Said About Lack Of Complaining About Flags
A common occurrence in nearly every NFL game is a player complaining to a referee about a supposed missed call, but Lamar Jackson is often the exception to that. The Ravens quarterback is not immune to calling out a perceived penalty, but when compared to other high-profile quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jackson isn’t doing that much complaining.
Commanders vs. Bears: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Washington Commanders are set to take a trip to Chicago and visit the Bears to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. After last week’s dismal showing on the island game, the Commanders and Bears will collide in what can’t possibly be a worse matchup (let’s hope).
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
