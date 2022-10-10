Well, Martin Scorsese isn’t a big fan of comic book movies, but he makes a lot of sense when he talks about how the box office numbers of any movie are misleading and even a bit vulgar when one really stops to think about it. The unfortunate thing is that a lot of people won’t stop to think about it since if their favorite movies are being maligned in any way there are plenty of fans that will end up standing firm in their belief that such movies are necessary, and that the box office numbers prove it. Unfortunately for those that look to the box office as a measure of how ‘good’ or ‘bad’ a movie is, they’ve lost the plot almost entirely since the truth is that the box office is really just a counting system that makes it obvious to see how many people came to see the movie, and is no longer a manner that can be used to gauge how popular a movie is. Yes, people would argue that this makes no sense, that fans rush to the theater because they have a real desire to see a movie, and that makes it a success. Those who believe this to be true must have fallen asleep right after watching The Last Jedi, or various other movies that were financially successful but ended up being routinely mocked shortly after their release.

