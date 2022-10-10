ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

06-16-17-24-26

(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Lucky For Life

15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Play3 Day

2-1-6, WB: 1

(two, one, six; WB: one)

Play3 Night

3-6-0, WB: 5

(three, six, zero; WB: five)

Play4 Day

5-7-9-4, WB: 9

(five, seven, nine, four; WB: nine)

Play4 Night

9-1-4-2, WB: 5

(nine, one, four, two; WB: five)

Powerball

03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000

