Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stunning Gray Hair Is on Full Display During And Just Like That Shoot

Sarah Jessica Parker PGrcb7/©2014 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA.

The second season of And Just Like That… is filming in New York City and it looks like Sarah Jessica Parker (and Carrie Bradshaw) are showing off their gorgeous gray hair. The 57-year-old actress proudly flaunted her silver strands to her Instagram followers on Monday.

Wearing a form-fitting fuchsia dress that was cinched at the waist, Parker had her long locks swept up into a tight bun. Her gray and blonde highlights created a beautiful glow around her face that was styled with natural makeup. Like every fashionista, the Sex and the City star made sure to give her hot-pink heels a moment to shine, too. In her true poetic caption form, Parker wrote, “Dateline Bryant Park.

NYC. Mono. Chrome. X, SJ.”

Parker has definitely felt the sting of ageism over the last few years and spoke about in last year’s Vogue cover story. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you, people,” she said. “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say.‘” She noted that the criticism is launched at women far more than it ever is at men. “I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she explained. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Nope! That’s the last thing Parker and her HBO castmates are interested in doing. Even though there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to some of the tone-deaf storylines on the show, Parker’s insistence in keeping her lovely silver-gray hair as a part of Carrie’s journey is perfectly in tune.

