Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

5-7-9-4, WB: 9

(five, seven, nine, four; WB: nine)

