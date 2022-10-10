Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Opera House to host BeauDeSoleil Oct. 15
The Stoughton Opera House will present BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet "One Last Time! Au Revoir Tour" from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. For the past 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet and they are now back on the road with their farewell tour. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet.
stoughtonnews.com
Making it Chicago-style
Folks in the Badger State aren’t always enthralled by the customs of their neighbors south of the state line, but when it comes to appreciating good pizza, everybody seems to loves Chicago. That’s certainly been the case at Luca’s Pizza, 177 W. Main St., a pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style...
captimes.com
Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter
A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton legend Osland hits the century mark
Clarence Osland was born Oct. 7, 1922, to Norwegian immigrant parents. The family of five lived on Moline Street in a two-bedroom house, which is still owned by a member of the Osland family. He had an older brother, Lenny, and a younger sister, Pearl. Norwegian was the only language spoken in the home, and at the age of five, he started kindergarten knowing no English.
20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality
It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
WIFR
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
One of The Best Halloween Decorated Homes is in Rockton, Illinois
My wife took some pictures this week of a house not too far from us, that is Halloween Ready to put it mildly. I love how adults go all out for Halloween...Sure kids, have your candy and your costumes, the adults have the rest taken care of. Is it just...
AdWeek
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
nbc15.com
Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall. After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. “We’re excited for...
Development plan presented for site of deadly Sun Prairie explosion
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The northwest corner of Main and Bristol streets in the heart of Sun Prairie’s downtown remains vacant and undeveloped more than four years after the buildings that once stood there were leveled as the result of a deadly explosion in July 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan...
Badger Herald
Second Ho-Chunk Canoe found in Lake Mendota continues conversations around UW’s shared history
Archeologists pulled a dugout canoe belonging to the Ho-Chunk Nation from Lake Mendota Sept. 22. Local historians are working with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation to determine how to best honor and preserve this canoe and other artifacts. This was the second canoe found by archaeologists. In November 2021, they...
rockrivercurrent.com
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton’s Lauren Model, Allison Sankbeil take second at sectional
For two Stoughton doubles teams and senior Eve Wevley at No. 3 singles, the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional was the end of the season. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Lauren Model and Allison Sankbeil finished second place to help Stoughton as a team take fifth place with 17 points. Model and Sankbeil defeated DeForest’s Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor in three sets in a semifinal match 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. In the championship match, Elkhorn senior Taylor Hansen and junior Ella Wallace defeated Model and Sankbeil 6-4, 6-1.
nbc15.com
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Owner Goes Off on Social Media After 12-Top Doesn’t Show Up
When you make a reservation you should show up... or at the very least you should answer the phone when the restaurant tries to confirm with you. Ok before we get to what actually happened Saturday night in Rockford, let me tell you a short story of when I was a server.
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
High demand for new temporary men’s shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
A new temporary homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for as many as 200 men in the Madison area experiencing homelessness.
