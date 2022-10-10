ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Opera House to host BeauDeSoleil Oct. 15

The Stoughton Opera House will present BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet "One Last Time! Au Revoir Tour" from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. For the past 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet and they are now back on the road with their farewell tour. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Making it Chicago-style

Folks in the Badger State aren’t always enthralled by the customs of their neighbors south of the state line, but when it comes to appreciating good pizza, everybody seems to loves Chicago. That’s certainly been the case at Luca’s Pizza, 177 W. Main St., a pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter

A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton legend Osland hits the century mark

Clarence Osland was born Oct. 7, 1922, to Norwegian immigrant parents. The family of five lived on Moline Street in a two-bedroom house, which is still owned by a member of the Osland family. He had an older brother, Lenny, and a younger sister, Pearl. Norwegian was the only language spoken in the home, and at the age of five, he started kindergarten knowing no English.
STOUGHTON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Stoughton, WI
State
Idaho State
Q985

20 Things to Know About Rockford's New Radio Personality

It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
ROCKFORD, IL
AdWeek

WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall. After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. “We’re excited for...
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
BELOIT, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
1440 WROK

Some Of Illinois' Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
ROCKFORD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Girls tennis: Stoughton's Lauren Model, Allison Sankbeil take second at sectional

For two Stoughton doubles teams and senior Eve Wevley at No. 3 singles, the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional was the end of the season. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Lauren Model and Allison Sankbeil finished second place to help Stoughton as a team take fifth place with 17 points. Model and Sankbeil defeated DeForest’s Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor in three sets in a semifinal match 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. In the championship match, Elkhorn senior Taylor Hansen and junior Ella Wallace defeated Model and Sankbeil 6-4, 6-1.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI

