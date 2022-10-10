Recycling is on the rise in the US, where paper and paperboard make up 66.54% of materials recycled, followed by metals, then rubber, leather, and textiles. Although most recycled materials are used in manufacturing, artists are also playing a vital role in giving new life to unwanted items, converting them from nothing into everything. Two artists from across the globe—Szymon Kot from Chorzów (in Southern Poland) and Simon Peter Sai (from Gulu in Northern Uganda) are both showing the extent to which waste can be a symbol of hope and new life. Of course, both work in very different media—one in fashion and the other in portraiture.

