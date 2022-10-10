ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

ARTnews

Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like  Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism

Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
VISUAL ART
Distractify

Where Is 'Barney' Creator Sheryl Leach Now? 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Doc Explores Her Story

Every streaming platform is trying its hand at the docuseries trend nowadays, but the latest show from Peacock in this genre is actually quite sad. I Love You, You Hate Me tells the dark side of fame that came with the character Barney's rise to prominence. No, seriously, there's a dark side to Barney the Dinosaur apparently. (This is why we can't have nice things.)
TV SERIES
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
mansionglobal.com

Landmarked Manhattan Townhouse Owned by Artist Donald Baechler Hits the Market

A historic, Greek Revival-style townhouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that was home to late New York artist Donald Baechler has hit the market for $6.1 million. The 21-foot-wide townhouse was one of a row of red-brick townhouses built in 1849-50 on West 24th Street and designated historic landmarks in 1970 for their architectural and historic value. Baechler, a painter and sculptor, bought it in 2007 for $4.45 million, property records show.
REAL ESTATE
TODAY.com

This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit

In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
MUSIC
Person
Bob Dylan
Savannah Morning News

The relaxer box girls gave us a hit of nostalgia

This week's edition of The 912 talks about the relaxer box girls and features Emmy Award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O'Brien.  I still remember the feel of the slick of creamy paste slathered in my hair and the smell of the chemicals that burned my nose as I waited the appropriate amount of minutes before...
SAVANNAH, GA
ARTnews

Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions

Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vinlove.net

In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols

The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
WORLD
eastcityart.com

African Art Beats Presents Méné Shaping Dreams

Openings: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16 from 1pm to 6pm. The artist, who lives in Côte d’Ivoire, will be visiting for the event and will be present at the opening. African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora, will...
VISUAL ART
wasteadvantagemag.com

Art Made from Recycled Materials Symbolizes Hope for Two Artists from Across the Globe

Recycling is on the rise in the US, where paper and paperboard make up 66.54% of materials recycled, followed by metals, then rubber, leather, and textiles. Although most recycled materials are used in manufacturing, artists are also playing a vital role in giving new life to unwanted items, converting them from nothing into everything. Two artists from across the globe—Szymon Kot from Chorzów (in Southern Poland) and Simon Peter Sai (from Gulu in Northern Uganda) are both showing the extent to which waste can be a symbol of hope and new life. Of course, both work in very different media—one in fashion and the other in portraiture.
DESIGN
withguitars.com

EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender

Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Never mind the Wedgwoods: pottery’s punk revolution celebrates filthy ashtrays, condoms and carrier bags

Last year, Alma Berrow watched nervously as her large ceramic sculpture of a pink shell filled with snuffed-out cigarette butts went up for auction at Sotheby’s. Ifs and Butts’ inclusion in the auction alongside work by artists such as Barbara Hepworth and Tracey Emin was enough to surprise and satisfy Berrow, a former fashion designer who had only begun working with ceramics the year before. She expected the piece to go for about £1,000 and was stunned when it sold for £16,000. But pottery, especially pottery with a sense of humour, is having a moment.
DESIGN
Rolling Stone

‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle

The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career. Illustrated by Carlos Aponte and timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Doodle shows Puente as a kid in Spanish Harlem, where he was born in 1923. He showed in interest in music from the time he was young, often banging on pots and pans...
MUSIC
anothermag.com

A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña

Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
ENTERTAINMENT

