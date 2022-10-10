Read full article on original website
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing “Oldies but Goodies,” Dies at 97
He spent 79 years on the radio, promoted shows and put popular songs together for compilation albums. Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97.
Where Is 'Barney' Creator Sheryl Leach Now? 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Doc Explores Her Story
Every streaming platform is trying its hand at the docuseries trend nowadays, but the latest show from Peacock in this genre is actually quite sad. I Love You, You Hate Me tells the dark side of fame that came with the character Barney's rise to prominence. No, seriously, there's a dark side to Barney the Dinosaur apparently. (This is why we can't have nice things.)
Landmarked Manhattan Townhouse Owned by Artist Donald Baechler Hits the Market
A historic, Greek Revival-style townhouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that was home to late New York artist Donald Baechler has hit the market for $6.1 million. The 21-foot-wide townhouse was one of a row of red-brick townhouses built in 1849-50 on West 24th Street and designated historic landmarks in 1970 for their architectural and historic value. Baechler, a painter and sculptor, bought it in 2007 for $4.45 million, property records show.
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Why this Venice Biennale curator didn't need quotas to show more women artists than ever
Cecilia Alemani doesn't like quotas. Instead the Venice Biennale curator used time capsules to feature a record-breaking number of women artists.
Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna, founder of Oyé Palaver Hut, shares African storytelling, music, dance, and cooking
Palaver (noun) – – a long parley usually between persons of different cultures or levels of sophistication. – unnecessarily elaborate or complex procedure. – an improvised conference between two groups, typically those without a shared language or culture. Ask Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna about palaver, and she has a...
The relaxer box girls gave us a hit of nostalgia
This week's edition of The 912 talks about the relaxer box girls and features Emmy Award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O'Brien. I still remember the feel of the slick of creamy paste slathered in my hair and the smell of the chemicals that burned my nose as I waited the appropriate amount of minutes before...
The Bobby Lees on how no-holds-barred songwriting and a musical molotov cocktail helped them create primal new album, Bellevue
Sam Quartin and Nick Casa dissect the band’s in-your-face, garage rock songcraft and explain why the guitar is just as important as a limb – even if it might not be the most enjoyable to play. Hailing from Woodstock, UK, The Bobby Lees are a garage punk force...
Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions
Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
Artist Damien Hirst burned 1,000 of his paintings on Instagram Live. He will soon destroy thousands more.
Artist Damien Hirst burned 1,000 of his paintings on Tuesday, livestreaming the event on Instagram. The pieces were part of a collection called "The Currency," in which Hirst let buyers choose between owning a physical work or a digital NFT in its place. "A lot of people think I'm burning...
BBCSO/Oramo Total Immersion: Sibelius the Storyteller review – hair-raising climaxes and soaring intensity
A day of concerts led by Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra explored the Finnish composer’s tone poems and songs, and made for a vivid - and special - experience
In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols
The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
African Art Beats Presents Méné Shaping Dreams
Openings: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16 from 1pm to 6pm. The artist, who lives in Côte d’Ivoire, will be visiting for the event and will be present at the opening. African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora, will...
Art Made from Recycled Materials Symbolizes Hope for Two Artists from Across the Globe
Recycling is on the rise in the US, where paper and paperboard make up 66.54% of materials recycled, followed by metals, then rubber, leather, and textiles. Although most recycled materials are used in manufacturing, artists are also playing a vital role in giving new life to unwanted items, converting them from nothing into everything. Two artists from across the globe—Szymon Kot from Chorzów (in Southern Poland) and Simon Peter Sai (from Gulu in Northern Uganda) are both showing the extent to which waste can be a symbol of hope and new life. Of course, both work in very different media—one in fashion and the other in portraiture.
EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender
Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
Never mind the Wedgwoods: pottery’s punk revolution celebrates filthy ashtrays, condoms and carrier bags
Last year, Alma Berrow watched nervously as her large ceramic sculpture of a pink shell filled with snuffed-out cigarette butts went up for auction at Sotheby’s. Ifs and Butts’ inclusion in the auction alongside work by artists such as Barbara Hepworth and Tracey Emin was enough to surprise and satisfy Berrow, a former fashion designer who had only begun working with ceramics the year before. She expected the piece to go for about £1,000 and was stunned when it sold for £16,000. But pottery, especially pottery with a sense of humour, is having a moment.
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career. Illustrated by Carlos Aponte and timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Doodle shows Puente as a kid in Spanish Harlem, where he was born in 1923. He showed in interest in music from the time he was young, often banging on pots and pans...
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
