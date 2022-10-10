Read full article on original website
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Online school enrollment grows in Colorado, some want more accountability
DENVER | When the pandemic first sent students across the state home from school, Rachael Sheetz worried about the chaos of remote learning, but as the caretaker for her elderly grandmother, she also worried about COVID. In her search for options for her two teenagers, she landed on Colorado Connections...
sentinelcolorado.com
HOUGEN: Accessible, affordable child care is as important as ever for Colorado
As President and CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, I have the privilege of getting to meet with many of the business owners in the Aurora region. The last two years have been hard on all of them, and many are struggling to reopen their doors. For many of these employers, hiring and retaining employees has been more difficult than ever due to a lack of accessible, affordable child care.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Tennis: 2022 Class 5A individual state tournament brackets, pairings
DENVER | Pairings for the 2022 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament scheduled for Oct. 13-15, 2022, at City Park with representation from Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 CLASS 5A...
Comments / 0